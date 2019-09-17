SOUTH BEND — The seasonal ban on outdoor burning in Pacific County ended Sept. 12 with the return of wet weather.
Contact your local fire district for more information and also the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN, or visit their website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk.
Any questions may also be addressed to the Pacific County Department of Community Development in Long Beach at 360-642-9382; or South Bend at 360-875-9356.
