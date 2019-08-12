Pacific County implemented a burn ban on June 21 and it remains in effect until conditions moderate with the arrival of autumn rain.The ban includes all residential burning associated with land clearing.
Recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds such as those typically found in public parks and commercial campgrounds.
On private land, campfires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following manner:
• They can be no more than 3 feet in diameter.
• They must be enclosed in a ring of metal, stone or brick that is at least 8 inches above ground surface.
• The enclosed fire area must be surrounded by a minimum 2-foot area cleared down to exposed soil.
• Flammable materials must be cleared away for at least 10 feet around a campfire.
• There must be at least 2 feet clearance above fire from flammable materials.
• Campfires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old.
• A shovel and 5-gallon bucket of water or a connected and charged water hose must be available to extinguish the campfire.
• Campfires should be extinguished by pouring water or moist soil onto them, followed by stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
Contact your local fire district for more information.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk.
