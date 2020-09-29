PACIFIC COUNTY — Effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, restrictions on outdoor burning will be lifted countywide.
For daily updates on burn restrictions, contact 360-875-9356 or tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Contact the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions. Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
