SOUTH BEND — Kathryn Burr, 50, disgraced former director of the Crisis Support Network (CSN) in Raymond, appeared before the Pacific County Superior Court on Dec. 17 for her formal sentencing. She was able to work out a last-minute plea agreement to avoid trial just one day before it was set to begin back in October.
Burr was charged with 25 felonies back in 2019 after an investigation by the Raymond Police Department discovered she had committed crimes of first-degree theft, forgery to injure or defraud, and obtaining signatures by deceit.
Under her plea agreement accepted by the court on Oct. 12, counts 2-25 were dismissed, with first-degree theft with three multipliers being the sole remaining charge. With it, Burr faced the potential of up to 10 years in prison.
Burr was expected to be taken into custody during the hearing, but at the request of her attorney, was given additional time to address a serious medical condition prior to her looming incarceration.
On Dec. 17, Judge Katie Svoboda sentenced Burr to 36 months in prison and left open restitution for the money she stole. She also ordered Burr not to be allowed to volunteer for any organization with a position of financial responsibility.
Current CSN Director Julie Jewel and others, including former CSN employees, offered statements making the court and Burr well aware of the damage and mistrust her actions caused, including preying on vulnerable people from a position of power.
Burr is believed to have stolen over $30,000.
After the sentencing by Svoboda, which was held during a special early morning hearing in the courtroom, Burr was taken into custody. She was later transferred to the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor, where she will likely spend the bulk of her sentence.
