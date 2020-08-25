ILWACO — It’s been the worst of times and the best of times this year for Ilwaco tourism businesses that thrive, and survive, because of the rush of outdoor enthusiasts who swarm the area to visit and explore Cape Disappointment State Park and partake in other recreational activities.
In March, the covid-19 pandemic led to almost a complete spring shutdown of the Long Beach Peninsula’s various state parks, the most popular of which by far is Cape Disappointment. But a summer resurgence that coincides with loosened restrictions has brought tens of thousands of visitors back into the area — and into nearby businesses.
An empty spring
On March 25, at the beginning of the pandemic, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife closed all state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas, which affected Cape Disappointment. On May 24, nearly two months later, the park reopened.
A monthly visitation report compiled by the state Parks Commission and shared with the Observer shows that in April, the only month where Cape Disappointment was closed for the entire month, just 442 visitors were estimated to have accessed the park (the counts are derived through methodology and do not represent an exact number). That monthly total, of fewer than 500 visitors, is down 99.1% from April 2019, when more than 47,000 visitors were estimated to have visited the park.
Overall, from March through May, a total of about 32,000 visitors accessed the park, down from about 173,000, or 81.3%, over the same three-month period in 2019. While the park itself remained a crown jewel of the Long Beach Peninsula, the hospitality and tourism businesses in Ilwaco that rely on the influx of Cape Disappointment parkgoers and recreation enthusiasts felt the pain.
Guy Glenn Jr., manager of Port of Ilwaco, said many of the businesses located at the port depend on recreation-based tourism. The port houses many hospitality and tourism-oriented businesses, whether it be boat charters, restaurants, hotels, RV parks or stores. Business at the port was “certainly” impacted by the pandemic in the first half of the year, prior to Pacific County advancing into the next phases of reopening, Glenn said.
Summer soar
When Cape Disappointment reopened on May 24, visitors wasted no time returning.
In June, the first time since February that the park had been open for the entire month, an estimated 82,000 visitors accessed the park. While that figure is down from the average of 93,000 visitors over the previous five Junes, it exceeded the 2016 and 2017 June figures.
While July figures will not be released by the state Parks Commission until next month, the number of visits for that month is expected to be well over 100,000, as it marks the first full month Pacific County has been in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan. Along with August, July traditionally is also the busiest month of the year for the park.
Cape Disappointment State Park Ranger Derek Thompson said several longtime park employees have told him this summer has easily been the busiest they’ve seen.
The return to some semblance of normal this summer for the peninsula’s most popular destination — after the beach itself, of course — has been a welcome sight for Ilwaco businesses that persevered through a lifeless spring. Glenn said the summer has been “very busy” for the port, and said activity increased significantly once the county moved into Phase 3.
“This summer has been busier than I anticipated and our businesses relying on tourism needed it,” said Glenn. “It’s important for all our businesses to work together to provide a great experience for our customers and visitors.”
Jenna Nisbett, president of the Ilwaco Merchants Association, concurred, saying Ilwaco businesses have had a good summer, aided in part by the return of visitors to Cape Disappointment.
“We’ve seen many of the park guests at Ilwaco Saturday Market and at our local restaurants, shops and galleries,” Nisbett said.
