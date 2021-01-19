RAYMOND — Stephen S. Simpson, 48, of California, was arrested for a barrage of malicious mischief on Jan. 14 in Raymond.
Officers were first alerted to an incident after a 911 call around 8 a.m. and were able to make an arrest within 40 minutes.
According to public records, Raymond Police Department Reserve Officer Eric Fuller responded and found a red Ford Focus with its windows bashed out in the Thriftway parking lot.
While responding to the incident, Fuller observed a male leaving the area wearing a brown coat, blue and green beanie, and tan pants. Thriftway workers provided a similar description of a man walking around the area “acting really weird.” While investigating the inside of the vehicle, Fuller found what appeared to be a piece of shoe insole that the vehicle owner said did not belong to him.
Fuller located the suspect at the Shell Station at the south end of the Thriftway parking lot attempting to smoke next to the gas station pumps. Fuller asked the man to stop several times before knocking a match from the man’s hands to avoid a potential explosion.
Fuller found the man had insoles matching the piece of insole he found inside the Ford Focus.
“I asked Simpson if he would take off his shoes,” Fuller stated in his report. “He did as I asked [and] I noticed the inner material of his shoes was consistent with the item I removed from the vehicle. At that time, I asked Simpson to stand up [and] place his hands behind his back.”
A Shell Station employee told Fuller and Pacific County Deputy Kevin Acdal that the man had been in the area since Jan. 15 and was found inside a U-haul and told the leave the area. He then returned on the morning of Jan. 16 and was provided some breakfast before again being told to leave.
Simpson reportedly begged Fuller not to take him to jail and to instead issue him a ticket. Fuller instead read him his Miranda Rights. He was booked into the Pacific County Jail at 8:40 a.m. for second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.
After leaving the jail, Fuller was contacted by dispatch and told of an additional incident at the Shell Station after a worker discovered that one of their U-hauls also had a broken window.
Raymond Police Department Chief Chuck Spoor said, “My only comment would be that I thought officer Fuller did a great job clearing the case so quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.