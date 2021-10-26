PENINSULA — Dylan Harrell’s courage endures.
A California man was enthralled when he learned about the 6-year-old Peninsula girl’s struggle with a brain tumor. He brought his own motivational message to Long Beach last week.
Chris Stewart was a guest of the Peninsula Rotary Club during a visit in which he expanded on his commitment to support a rewards program for students attending Ocean Beach Schools.
In motivational speeches to varied audiences, Stewart shares his story of how his childhood dream of becoming a Los Angeles rock star crashed when he became addicted to heroin at 18.
Later, as he worked toward his own sobriety, he founded a bakery to employ at-risk youth and became a drug and alcohol counselor in a commitment to help others.
In the past eight years, he has promoted positive life choices through the Rotary Club of Del Mar near San Diego, where he is the youth services director. “I want people to know no matter what you are going through, there is hope,” Stewart said.
Treats
Dylan, daughter of Jeff and Casey Harrell, died in spring 2020 after a courageous struggle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a childhood brain cancer.
The Harrells bought the Cottage Bakery in downtown Long Beach with Mark and Lindy Swain in summer 2020, and renamed it Dylan’s Cottage Bakery and Delicatessen to honor the child’s memory. Stewart was so captivated when he learned of the family’s story that he helped create a program to inspire others.
The “Dylan’s Warrior Award” is presented to elementary-age Peninsula schoolchildren who earn a free treat from the bakery. “Our goal was for these awards to be given to kids who showed the same qualities as Dylan while she battled DIPG: courage, grit and an attitude of never giving up,” said Lindy Swain, who is Casey Harrell’s sister.
There has been talk about possibly expanding the project to Ilwaco High School. Last week, Stewart traveled to Portland to shoot scenes for a movie being made about his life, then came to Long Beach where he met Dylan’s extended family and bakery staff in person for the first time.
“We are really excited about making a difference in kids’ lives, as well as building community and bringing people together to stay in touch at the bakery,” he said.
Helping
Teacher appreciation cakes also reward adults’ commitment to helping young people. Their cakes have been adorned by bakery manager Katie Witherbee-Allsup, some with inspirational quotes about courage from the upbeat allegorical novel, “The Alchemist.”
One presented to the staff at Long Beach Elementary Wednesday was created by Stewart and Witherbee-Allsup. The icing included a quote from “The Little Prince” by Antoine De Saint-Exupéry: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”
‘Generous’
During the visit, Stewart linked with Keleigh Schwartz and other members from the Peninsula Rotary Club for a Zoom meeting Oct. 19. He joined club members in person during their second “Clothes 4 Kids” day at the Ross Dress For Less store in Warrenton.
The generous Rotary program, a collaborative effort with the Ocean Beach schools, allows teens aged 13 to 17 a chance to sign up to spend $75 in donated funds to buy clothes for school. This year’s budget is for 105 students; some 471 students have been served since its inception in 2018.
“This program is possible thanks to the generous donors of auction items, and bidders on the same, at Peninsula Rotary’s annual auction event, ‘Eats, Arts and Adventures’” Schwartz said.
The teens are given a list of approved items and an amount to spend. “The students then shop for school clothes as Rotarians and volunteers watch in delight to see confidence blossom,” she said.
The club’s members also run the “Shop With A Cop” and “Christmas Angels Gift Trees” programs to serve younger Peninsula students.
• The club’s full name is the Rotary Club of Southwest Pacific County Peninsula Washington. Members meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Zoom. For information about Rotary programs, logo on to facebook.com/beachrotary or beachrotary.org.
