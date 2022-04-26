NASELLE — As Naselle Youth Camp workers suspected, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has confirmed a much earlier closure than the June 30, 2023 deadline mandated by the Legislature.
Workers have been lining up other jobs since March 31, when Gov. Jay Inslee signed the 2022 Supplemental Budget into law and declined to veto closing the camp.
According to Paige Coleman, a former cultural and vocational worker at the camp, employees have been steadily departing, including herself. She took a position with the Washington State Department of Commerce.
“Quite a few people are grabbing jobs this week and [as soon as possible],” Coleman said back on March 31 about how anxious workers were to find new jobs. “Some [local ones, such as] Willapa Behavioral Health, Long Beach Elementary are two that I know of.”
“Applicants [were] interviewing with Child Protective Services, DCYF headquarters, and probably a lot [more] places than I know of. Some folks are moving to Oregon or further,” she added.
Coleman learned from her former colleagues and friends that the camp’s closure has since been pushed up to Sept. 15, and DCFY has confirmed the news in an email response to the Observer this week.
“The reality is that this [no new placements] provision will entail a swift drawdown of the resident population housed at the NYC facilities. With planned releases and transfers of residents at the camp to other Juvenile Rehabilitation facilities, NYC will be closed for clients as of Sept. 15, 2022,” Jason Wettstein, DCYF communications director, stated.
“Individualized plans for each of the remaining residents who will transfer or release are occurring in collaboration with the residents, counselors, family, and JR team members. A team will remain at the facility into 2023 to help with the transition. DCYF is working to support staff in the transition and to communicate transition services and opportunities. We are working with staff to find other jobs within DCYF and the larger community,” he added.
The move was expected by many camp employees and is the worst outcome for those who realized that with no new placements authorized, the camp’s closure would undoubtedly be much sooner than the middle of next year.
“This reduces any chance for any efforts or legislative action this fall that may undo the decision,” Coleman said regarding expected efforts by local legislators to save the camp during the next legislative session, which opens in January 2023.
