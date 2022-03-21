NASELLE — Employees of the Naselle Youth Camp and the American Federation of State, City, and Municipal Employees union, which represents them, held a protest on Wednesday, March 18, outside the camp.
They were hoping a last-ditch effort would put enough pressure on Gov. Jay Inslee to save the doomed camp, but the head of the responsible state agency says that ship has sailed.
Closure long coming
The camp’s closure has been on the table for nearly two decades.
Only Inslee himself now has the power to veto the entire budget, which is highly unlikely. He could also choose to veto the specific section outlining the closure language, which is also equally highly unlikely, according to the Washington State Department of Child, Youth, and Families, which oversees the camp.
“Regardless of how much of a long shot it is to keep Naselle open, the workers want their voices to be heard. They have advocated for the youth there for decades in many cases and know the negative impact Naselle’s closure would have on them,” Patrick Surgue, communications specialist for AFSCME, said.
“We think it’s important for folks to know what is really being proposed. It’s not closing some buildings down and firing staff; it’s removing proven treatment options from at-risk youth. Currently, there is no plan about how the non-violent youth at Naselle would be transitioned to other facilities that house violent youth or what impact that would have on their chances for success in life,” he added.
Once Inslee signs the budget, the camp will be slotted for an official closure on June 30, 2023. DCYF will no longer be allowed to place youth at the camp, effective immediately.
Youth crime at low ebb
According to DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter, the closure comes on the heels of over a decade of declining youth numbers in rehabilitation services. Nationwide, numbers have fallen 79% since 2007 and are at their lowest since the early 1980s.
Back in 2005, the numbers at the Naselle camp were approximately 130 workers to 130 placements versus 93 workers to 33 placements seen today. As part of the closure language, placements will further decline through its slotted closure of June 30, 2023.
The current numbers add up to approximately an 80% decline in the past 17 years at the camp. The staff to youth placement ratio, formerly a 1-to-1, is now 3-to-1 in favor of staff. With an annual budget of approximately $9.9 million, state officials and DCYF say they have a hard time warranting the expense.
Effects felt statewide
It’s not just the Naselle camp that’s feeling the impacts of the declining youth crime rate. According to Hunter, numbers in Washington state alone have drastically staggered down since the past two decades and recently plummeted.
“We had thousands of children in [state juvenile rehabilitation] 20-30 years ago, and now we have less than 400,” Hunter said in an interview with the Observer last week. “It’s continuing to go down, and not only that, juvenile violence has been going down since the 1990s.
“There was a surge in the 1990s — though perhaps more exaggerated than real — and that has been in a steady decline since, and we have seen a similar decline in teen births and teen pregnancies. That has fallen in half every 10 years. It’s the best story in health services; teen pregnancies decline.”
Theories differ
The jury is out why exactly youth crime has improved so dramatically over the past 40 years and, more importantly, the past decade.
Some theories suggest it is linked to significant declines of lead within impoverished neighborhoods, which has been linked to aggressive behavior that necessitated more robust teen outreach services and programs, and declines in teenager drug use.
“You can’t always say why, but the big decline started at about 10-15 years when lead was removed from gasoline,” Hunter said. “Lead tends to settle in low-income neighborhoods because they tend to be near freeways, and that lead poisons young children’s brains, which is one of the reasons they took it out of gasoline.
“That is just one theory; there are a bunch of theories of why this might be, but it’s real, and it’s all over the country, and it’s not just in Washington. That’s one reason why the decline in juvenile violence, and the second is we are incarcerating kids fewer,” Hunter added.
Proactive vs. passive
Beyond the theories, DCYF and the state’s justice system are seeing a lot fewer children end up in the court system because they are taking a proactive approach to correct bad behavior in youth early before it leads to more significant issues, according to Hunter.
“You lock a kid up with a bunch of kids who steal cars; that kid is going to steal cars,” Hunter said. “So that is not what you want to do. So it really does make sense, and it has resulted in pretty significant results all over the country for the past two decades.
“It’s a really good thing,” he added.
DCYF plans to focus more energy on programs such as a mentor approach the agency runs that connects youth with mentors in their areas, including former prison inmates to whom the youth can relate.
“We get some guys who spent some time in the joint, and they [have lived experience],” Hunter said. “They [got] locked up when they were kids or adults. You see some of these guys sitting with our kids; these kids are paying attention.
“They don’t pay attention to me, and it’s trying to get the right kid connected to the right adult, and in doing stuff that’s good for society and good for them and getting a rewards cycle going that way, you can get these kids to a point they can make a living, and we don’t see them again.”
With the program and others positively impacting youth offenders and steering them in the right direction, youth arrests are expected to continue to drop.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice, youth crime rates are already at historic lows across the board. All major crimes involving juvenile offenders are at historic lows, including a six-year low of juvenile arrest for robbery and aggravated murder. Juvenile arrests for arson, theft and larceny have also declined 50% since 2010.
Hunter did not directly respond to a question about transitional services and placements for Naselle Youth Camp employees. An answer to a follow-up question was not provided in time for this week’s print edition.
