Tank

This large tank is one of many objects that have washed up on local beaches following the dramatic destruction of the Sandpiper, a 47-foot pleasure craft stolen from Astoria in February. Washington State Parks moved the tank to this access road near the Cape Disappointment campgrounds, from which it was subsequently removed.

 Chinook Observer

ASTORIA — The Canadian man accused of allegedly leaving a dead fish on the porch of "The Goonies" house and then stealing a boat in February was indicted last week by a Clatsop County grand jury.

According to court documents, Jericho Wolf Labonte, 35, of Victoria, British Columbia, was indicted for theft in the first degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.

