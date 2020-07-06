LONG BEACH PENINSULA — In next week’s issue of the Observer, readers will hear from the three candidates running for the peninsula-based seat on the Pacific County Commission ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.
Each of the candidates agreed to participate in a questionnaire that will provide insights for the voters of Pacific County about what each of the candidates believe and what solutions they propose when it comes to issues like managing a county budget that will be severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, regulations needed — or not needed — for short-term vacation rentals, their top priority if elected and more.
The candidates include two-term incumbent Frank Wolfe, running as a Democrat, Oysterville resident Dan Driscoll, running as a Libertarian, and Long Beach resident Jon Lind, running as an Independent. Ballots for the primary election are set to be mailed to voters on Friday, July 17.
