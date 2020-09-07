CANNON BEACH — After what the city called one of the worst years for July 4 fireworks, the City Council unanimously voted Sept. 1 to ban all fireworks.
Legal fireworks were allowed within city limits, but not on the beach. The new ordinance extends the ban on fireworks across Cannon Beach. Fines for violators will also increase.
The resort town’s debate over fireworks echoes similar discussions in Pacific County, where city and county officials have been slow to address the issue. With fireworks banned in most of Western Washington, this Independence Day brought throngs of amateur pyrotechnicians to Pacific County’s expansive beaches.
The Cannon Beach City Council discussed the ban in several public meetings following the holiday. Residents and Friends of Haystack Rock urged the city to place more restrictions on fireworks.
The city said all fireworks, even novelty fireworks like poppers and noisemakers, are disruptive to pets, people and wildlife, generate litter and pose fire dangers.
Police Chief Jason Schermerhorn said during a meeting in July that the holiday weekend was the worst year for fireworks calls he has seen. He said officers were patrolling throughout the night and seized over 200 fireworks. One citation was issued.
“Most of those were on the Fourth of July and they would respond down when we got a complaint and by the time we got there, the people would be gone,” the police chief said. “And there would be people that would call and say, ‘They ran back down to the beach after you guys left.’”
He called it a perfect storm because the holiday fell on a Saturday and the weather was nice.
City Councilor Mike Benefield was concerned about the ordinance being overly restrictive and asked the rest of the councilors if they were amenable to making an exception for novelty fireworks like poppers and noisemakers.
“I want this to be accepted,” he said, adding that he didn’t want the extreme restriction to be a reason for people to make light of the ordinance.
The City Council decided to not make exceptions and to increase fines to discourage people from violating the rule.
Novelty fireworks like poppers and noisemakers, which are less likely to cause fires, will have a maximum fine of $100 per violation.
Fireworks that stay on the ground but have higher explosive power will have a maximum fine of $1,000. Aerial fireworks and sky lanterns, which are illegal throughout the state, will have a maximum fine of $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.