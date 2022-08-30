ILWACO — U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell spent two days in Pacific County last week taking a close look at Coast Guard facilities with Adm. Linda Fagan, the USCG's newly confirmed commandant.
The senator, a Democrat second in seniority to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, also spent time in Tokeland and Raymond, visiting projects in which she played a role.
Cantwell and Fagan toured Cape Disappointment on a Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat, visiting the mouth of the Columbia River jetties and the Columbia River bar. The two discussed the importance of replacing the highly capable 52-foot Motor Lifeboat, which has long been a critical piece of search and rescue operations on Washington and Oregon’s coasts.
The senator and commandant later led a group discussion with community leaders and industry representatives about fishing and maritime issues. Topics included the 52-foot Motor Life Boat and local concerns regarding the future of offshore wind energy.
Dredging and salmon protection, both perennial concerns for local economic interests, were also discussed, according to a statement from the senator's office.
“Sen. Cantwell is a true champion for salmon resources and a huge help on securing dredge money, which is so important to the Port of Ilwaco and the local economy," Butch Smith, Port of Ilwaco commissioner, said.
Dale Beasley, president of the Columbia River Crab Fishermen’s Association, focused his remarks on avoiding additional pressures on already heavily utilized local waters. He stressed a need for "extensive vessel traffic fairways that promote safety at sea by protecting our fishing families from massive displacement on top of cumulative impacts currently adversely affecting our coastal fish-dependent communities."
A day earlier, Aug. 23, Cantwell toured the American Legion Post 150 Veterans Housing and Resource Center in Raymond.
Cantwell played a part in obtaining $1 million for the center, which will provide needed resources and housing for local veterans. American Legion Hall 150's bottom floor will be reconfigured to house these services and the second floor will be reconfigured to housing.
Cantwell met with the Shoalwater Bay Tribal Council and staff of the Shoalwater Bay Tribe. The group discussed the tribe’s priorities including the tribe’s desire to expand its reservation to higher ground. Cantwell toured the tribe’s newly completed tsunami vertical evacuation tower and the land on higher ground where the tribe is planning to relocate.
