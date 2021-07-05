ILWACO — U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell met with local stakeholders at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum last week for a roundtable discussion about the importance of broadband and the challenges many residents and businesses in Pacific County continue to face in gaining access to high-quality, affordable internet service.
The June 30 in-person meeting in Ilwaco was one of three stops Cantwell made in Southwest Washington that day, the first day of the state’s reopening. Pacific County, Cantwell said, is “almost a poster child for what hasn’t gone right with broadband, and what we absolutely now have to get right as we move forward to make more infrastructure investments.”
As chair of the Senate Commerce Committee since the beginning of this year, few in Washington, D.C. match the influence Cantwell now has on broadband issues. The committee has several subcommittees pertinent to rural Southwest Washington, including the Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, the Subcommittee on Oceans, Fisheries, Climate Change and Manufacturing, and the Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade and Export Promotion.
“In so many ways, all of [Cantwell’s] activities in D.C. touch the entirety of Pacific County’s interests and economic and community well-being,” said Kelly Rupp, an Ocean Park-based consultant and facilitator of the Pacific County Broadband Working Group.
Growing importance
The pandemic, Cantwell said, has laid bare the inequities that exist when quality broadband infrastructure isn’t available in a community, whether it be small businesses receiving internet service through antiquated technology or students learning from home who don’t — or can’t — receive internet access.
From economic development to education to healthcare to emergency preparedness to tourism, roundtable members were in unanimity that having access to quality, affordable and reliable broadband has only grown in importance in recent years.
Before the pandemic, Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley said that the district was able to supply each student with their own Chromebook for school use. But the district never sent them home until covid came around, she said, because they knew so many of their students didn’t have the necessary internet service to use them.
“When covid hit and we had to send all of those devices home, then we started seeing how many people didn’t have [internet service],” Huntley said. “We know that digital learning is the way adults are learning these days, so schoolchildren need to know how to navigate this world.”
Tourism is an especially critical industry in the county, particularly the peninsula. Andi Day, executive director of the Long Beach Visitors Bureau, said that at any given time the county’s actual population is at least 20% higher than its base population of about 23,000 people due to tourists, and can swell to 200% higher during the busiest times of the year.
“[Tourists are] using, usually, two devices, and we also need to be providing commerce for those people — selling them meals, selling them goods,” Day said. “And yet our service is not even adequate to serve the base population. That is where the gap is, and it’s just hobbling our ability to do our business.”
From an emergency management standpoint, Scott McDougall, director of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, said huge gaps exist in terms of where PCEMA can transmit data, and where it can transmit data from. For redundancy, the agency has a satellite system it can use, but costs the county $5.50 per megabyte of data it transmits.
“The Pacific County Fairgrounds is under-served by internet, you can’t get a signal out of the fairgrounds reliably. And yet if we had a disaster there, we would have to bring in that satellite solution to be able to communicate from the fairgrounds. At $5.50 a megabyte, that becomes very cost prohibitive and dangerous when we can’t communicate reliably,” McDougall said.
Existing hurdles
As Congress prepares to consider multiple federal infrastructure packages with a cumulative price tag expected to be several trillion dollars, Cantwell was looking for feedback from the group on what investments are needed, as well as what needs to change at the federal level, to bridge the gap that exists in the country when it comes to both affordability and lack of access to broadband.
Some of the discussion at the roundtable centered around the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund 904 (RDOF). Through a reverse-auction, the program awards funds to internet service providers (ISPs) with the lowest bids to build out infrastructure in census tracts throughout the country that are considered unserved. In the most recent auction, which took place last summer, Charter Spectrum, Lumen and SpaceX were the low-bid winners in qualifying Pacific County areas.
However, RDOF rules stipulate that auction winners only need to build out the infrastructure in 40% of the locations they claimed statewide within three years, and another 20% in both years four and five. Rupp said that at least one of the ISPs told the county broadband group directly that they did not have much interest in serving rural areas, such as the area in Pacific County they were the low bidder for.
“The fact that we have a system where people are supposed to be building out broadband, but aren’t really required to get that done and continue to service the area” is an issue that needs to be addressed, Cantwell said. She noted that broadband responsibilities are spread between a number of different agencies at the federal level — including the FCC, the USDA and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration — which in itself creates headaches.
ISPs being unwilling to provide that last-mile service, either through a federal program like RDOF or on their own accord, is one of the key reasons broadband access is as bad as it is in Pacific County, the stakeholders said.
Jason Dunsmoor, general manager of Pacific County PUD No. 2, said the county has invested $4.5 million in its wholesale telecommunications plan since 2000, when the Washington State Legislature passed legislation giving PUDs in the state wholesale — but not retail — authority.
“We installed approximately 290 miles of fiber optic cables and equipment to link our own facilities, local government facilities and medical facilities to high-speed broadband for access to the outside world,” Dunsmoor said. “During the same time period, Pacific County has not benefited from much investor-owned communication utility investment and modern telecom facilities in the rural areas of the county, or the expansion of their service areas, since the late 1990s.”
Huntley said she was personally quoted $20,000 by a provider offering better speeds than what she currently has to extend the line by about 50 yards to cover her house. Obviously unwilling to foot the steep bill, she said her family is lucky if their upload speed reaches 15 megabytes per second.
“It comes back to the fact that private providers are unwilling to make that investment, given the sparse population and the lack of density,” Rupp said.
Next steps
In the immediate future, the county broadband group is continuing to work on submitting applications to receive federal dollars to help build out broadband infrastructure, both on its own accord and through the state Broadband Office. Cantwell also encouraged the group to apply for additional grant funding through NTIA programs.
With an application submitted last year, the Shoalwater Bay Tribe is still waiting to find out whether it will receive funding from the FCC’s Rural Tribal Priority Window for 2.5 gigahertz band spectrum licenses, which could support broadband and other wireless services such as 5G.
The tribe, in its application, requested that it be able to support the entire county with the spectrum and provide its own last-mile service, not just on its tribal lands. If the application is accepted, the tribe would be able to partner with the PUD, which has the necessary infrastructure in place to provide 100% coverage of the county’s rural areas.
The county broadband group also continues to work through the ramifications of legislation passed in the Washington State Legislature and signed into law earlier this year, including House Bill 1336, which gives public entities such as PUDs and port districts unrestricted authority to provide retail internet service to users.
For now, the PUD continues to install more fiber lines in the county and prepare for a broadband renaissance that hopefully comes sooner than later. Grant funding to keep the installation going at a solid pace would be a big boost, Dunsmoor said. He said the PUD is also working with Wahkiakum West to have the rural telecom provider become the newest ISP on the PUD’s system.
“To sum it up, a lot of work’s been completed, but we have a lot more to do,” Dunsmoor said.
Cantwell told members of the roundtable that she was impressed by the work that’s already been done on the ground locally, and that it was up to Congress and federal agencies to come up with the money and resources needed to meet the moment.
“This is a great working group, and you’re really tackling an important issue for all of the communities like yourself and [provide] an insight into how challenging the current system is,” Cantwell said.
“Your story is the story we’re trying to solve. I’m pretty sure there’s unanimity among my colleagues. They are ready, and they are ready to spend more money on this. The point is, let’s not keep doing it the same way, because doing it the same way isn’t getting the job done, right?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.