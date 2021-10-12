CAPE D — Jason McCommons is back on familiar territory.
And he is excited.
McCommons, a chief warrant officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, took command of Station Cape Disappointment this summer.
But for the 65 personnel around him, he’s not exactly the “new guy.”
McCommons has spent 17 years of his Coast Guard career on the Washington and Oregon coasts. That includes two stints at Cape Disappointment, once as a surfman instructor at the National Motor Lifeboat School, and later as its executive petty officer.
“I had a call in February 2021,” he recalled. “‘The commanding officer (job) at Cape Disappointment is coming open. Would you like to have it?’”
The broad smile — noticeable even behind his covid safety mask — made clear both his reaction and his answer.
He, wife Michelle and their daughters Rilee, 10, and Harper, 7, have returned to a locale they enjoy. “We love the area,” he said, noting the family savors the outdoor and historical opportunities of the region.
Teamwork essential
McCommons, 41, was originally from Monterey, California. He grew up playing football and baseball and enjoyed the team element. He attended junior college at San Luis Obispo and obtained his associate’s degree. “But I decided that college was not for me,” he said.
At 22, he joined the Coast Guard in 2003 and immediately embraced the “team” concept of the service.
“I enjoy the aspect of helping people, the team dynamics and sense of teamwork,” he said. “The Coast Guard is a very rewarding organization and they take care of their people.
“It’s a team. We cannot do these missions without each and every person, no matter what their role.”
After basic training, he had a brief posting in San Diego before the first of his two stints at the Motor Lifeboat Station in Yaquina Bay, which lasted six years. He taught at Cape D for five years between 2010 and 2015, returned to Newport as executive petty officer, then was back at the Lifeboat School in Ilwaco in a similar leadership role for a year. Before taking his current command, he served as a training officer in Louisiana, working closely with the Coast Guard Auxiliary in New Orleans.
‘Humbling’ conditions
The local Auxiliary — Flotilla 6-2 — earns his highest praise.
“They help out tremendously with the station and all we do,” he said. Members have painted the Coast Guard buoy, which is positioned next to the 1937 36-foot motor lifeboat at the station, and helped renovate base locker rooms. Representatives attend planning meetings and assist with educational projects. “I am very appreciative of their work,” he said.
McCommons said he is looking forward to partnering with other agencies. “We get a lot of great support in Clatsop and Pacific counties,” he said. One theme will be paramount. “Training is a very important piece of the puzzle to deal with the challenging environment of the Columbia River,” he said.
“I am very familiar with the Columbia River Bar — it is very humbling. The weather is very dynamic and challenging. One day to the next is never the same. We need to be able to respond any time, night or day.”
Bridge between ranks
Station Cape Disappointment has traditionally had a commissioned officer in command. His predecessor was Jessica Shafer, a lieutenant who transferred to Washington, D.C. McCommons has earned commendation and achievement medals, including a letter of commendation from the USCG commandant. His rank bridges the level between enlisted personnel and the more senior officers. He said his appointment follows a trend at similar West Coast stations.
“This aligns it with Grays Harbor, Newport and Coos Bay,” he said.
McCommons’ specialty is as a bosun’s mate, operating small boats in heavy weather in search-and-rescue and towing operations. He is certified to run all the rescue vessels at his disposal. With his surfman status, the highest level of proficiency, he expects to suit up alongside personnel on the 47-footers sometimes — but not every mission.
“It’s important to be there with the crew, but as the commanding officer it is important to be able to take a step back to enable our people to grow.”
