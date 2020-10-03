WARRENTON — Adam Wayne Fisher, 34, of Long Beach was arrested after a police pursuit by vehicle and on foot that ended when Fisher jumped from his car at the Astoria roundabout, ran away and became tangled in blackberry bushes.
At 5:03 p.m. Oct. 1, "Warrenton Police officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress inside the store where a male suspect was in the men’s apparel and possibly had a razor knife," Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said in a Friday press release.
Officers Robert Wirt and Madyson Hanna responded and witnessed a male suspect speeding away in a black 2003 Volkswagen Jetta. The officers pursued the Jetta northbound on U.S. Highway 101 towards Astoria at speeds between 50 and 63 mph.
An Astoria Police officer set up spike strips by the round-about east of the New Youngs Bay Bridge and stopped traffic in the area, Workman said. The Jetta drove over the left side of the center island of the round-about, then grazed two vehicles as it entered the southbound traffic lanes, then drove onto the grass median that separates the south and northbound lanes. As the Jetta drove across the median the driver exited the moving vehicle and began to run east, leaving the Jetta rolling on its own. The Jetta crossed the northbound lanes and became high-centered on a curb.
Wirt and Hanna stopped and pursued the driver on foot for a short distance where he entered blackberry bushes, stopped and surrendered.
Fisher was identified and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital Emergency Department to obtain a medical release as a precaution due to airbag deployment in his vehicle and running into the blackberry bushes. Wirt was later treated at the emergency department for a minor injury to his knee suffered during a fall in the short foot chase.
Fisher was taken to Clatsop County Jail and held on two charges of reckless endangering, attempting to elude police, two charges of hit and run, reckless driving, Third-degree robbery, second and third-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft. He was no longer in jail on Saturday morning.
In 2007, Fisher was arrested on a charge of reckless driving in Pacific County, later pleaded down to second-degree negligent driving. He was charged with third-degree malicious mischief in 2013, but it is unclear from Chinook Observer files how this case ended.
