RAYMOND — After a short vehicle pursuit on March 16 at around 9 p.m., the Pacific County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for the sale of narcotics in east Raymond the very next day.
According to Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, Deputy Jesse Eastham observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit in Old Willapa and tried to catch up to it.
"Deputy Eastham attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating his patrol vehicle's emergency equipment," Matlock stated. "The suspect vehicle failed to yield and continued attempting to elude Deputy Eastham at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle attempted to elude Deputy Eastham for several miles as officers from the Raymond, and South Bend Police departments responded to assist."
The pursuit continued to Mill Creek Road, where driver Dalton J. Stigall, 25, drove the vehicle down a logging road before going over an embankment. Stigall and his passenger, Marshall N. Disney, 31, ran into the woods and attempted to evade the pursuing law enforcement units. Both were apprehended a short time later, and Stigall was booked into the Pacific County Jail on multiple charges, with bail set at $100,000. Disney was released at the scene.
Officers located suspected methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle. Jail conversations between Stigall, Disney and Stigall's girlfriend led the agency to believe they were all involved in the sale of narcotics.
"Deputy Eastham prepared and obtained a narcotics-related warrant to search the residence that all three shared located in the 2000 block of Heckard Road," Matlock stated. "Upon service of the warrant, deputies located over 20 grams of suspected heroin, electronic weight scales displaying brown residue suspected of being used to weigh heroin for individual sale, several new small plastic baggies used to package narcotics for sale, cash, suspected methamphetamine, and other various articles of narcotics paraphernalia."
Disney was arrested during the raid and booked into the jail on multiple charges, and is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Stigall also remained in jail as of March 22.
