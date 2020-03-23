NAHCOTTA — Two women and two dogs were spared from serious injury after driving a car into the Port of Peninsula mooring basin early Sunday morning.
The women allegedly drove the car into the water around midnight Saturday and spent the next several hours sitting beside the mooring basin in the cold night air before being discovered by fishermen arriving around sunrise.
Among the first to arrive was crabber Ron Kary and his son Ross, who immediately called emergency responders upon discovering the cold, disoriented women.
“I called 9-1-1 and let the older gal warm up in my truck because she was probably 70 or 80 years old. She looked cold and weak. They said they drove the car in around midnight, so they had been here seven hours,” Ross said.
Pacific County Fire District #1 Fire Medic and Pacific County Sheriff Office responded to the call.
One woman was transported to the Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco for further observation while the other spoke to authorities at the scene. It was unclear if both women were in the car when it was driven into the water.
“They thought their car was overheating and they parked it in the bay,” authorities said.
Several bystanders assisted with setting up floating containment booms and absorbent pads to capture any oil or fuel contaminants leaking from the small compact car.
Hill’s Towing winched the car from the bay using some creative rigging and a towing hook.
‘There’s never a dull moment,” said George Hill afterward.
Port of Peninsula Port Manager Jay Personius praised the response and action of those first on the scene.
“Ross Kary embodies the goodness that’s inherent in this community. We’re lucky we have guys like him,” he said.
