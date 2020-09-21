SMITH CREEK — Robyn Paulsen, 34, and her mother Lisa Paulsen, 59, both of Aberdeen were transported to the hospital after a rollover collision on US Highway 101 north of Raymond near Smith Creek Road just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.
According to witnesses, the vehicle, identified as an Nissan Altima, was heading southbound when it went off the roadway on a sharp corner and went down an embankment.
The vehicle then hard-impacted the bottom of the embankment and flipped over nose first before landing on its roof.
Raymond Fire Department, Pacific County Fire District 3, Pacific County Sheriff's Office, and Raymond Police Department all responded to the scene. Traffic was briefly reduced to one lane while responders worked to extract the occupants.
Driver Robyn Paulsen reported that her vehicle's cruise control accelerated into the corner and she lost control. She and her mother both sustained minor injuries.
Washington State Patrol also arrived at the scene and took over investigating the cause of the collision and determined speed was the contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.