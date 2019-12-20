LONG BEACH — The court case is over for a woman who was jailed for almost three months on misdemeanor charges stemming from what court records show were a result of mental illness.
Hedy Piacendile, 65, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to charges of criminal trespass in the second degree and obstructing a law enforcement officer. As part of a plea agreement, Pacific County Deputy Prosecutor Jonathan Dumais dismissed a charge of malicious mischief in the third degree and disorderly conduct.
Piacendile was sentenced to time served and will be on bench probation for 12 months. She will not have to pay any fines or fees related to the case. She will not have to seek any mental health treatment.
Piacendile was jailed from Aug. 8 to Nov. 8, about three months. In Pacific County in 2018 the average length of a jail stay was 16 days, according to annual jail statistics published by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
Outside the courtroom Piacendile said she was glad it was all over.
Months in jail
Piacendile was booked into Pacific County Jail on Aug. 8 on charges of malicious mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer. She was found not competent to stand trial due to mental illness and sent for restoration at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Washington.
Piacendile was not eligible for the Pacific County misdemeanor mental health diversion court because she was not from the county.
Piacendile chose not to take medications offered by psychologists. But after 29 days at Western State Hospital, psychologist and forensic evaluator Megan Reese wrote Piacendile was competent to stand trial. Piacendile was released from Pacific County Jail on Nov. 8.
Restoration is a tool prosecutors use to improve a person’s mental health to the point that the defendant can face prosecution for their alleged crimes. During the 2019 session, legislators passed a law to try and reduce the number of people charged with misdemeanors being sent to Western State Hospital for mental health restoration.
The new law gave judges the power to dismiss the cases and have the defendants evaluated for community-based mental health treatment. Prosecutors can object to the dismissal if they believe the crimes in the case are serious enough to warrant prosecution.
A hearing over whether Piacendile’s case warranted being sent to Western State Hospital wasn’t held until after she was transferred for restoration treatment.
Western State Hospital is one of two state-owned psychiatric hospitals for adults in the State of Washington. It provides services to people in 20 western Washington counties, including Pacific. Western has struggled over the past decade to keep up with the increasing demand for services. It is the focus of federal and judicial scrutiny.
Prosecutor’s reasoning
Dumais said in his findings of fact on why Piacendile should be prosecuted on her charges that she’d resisted officers’ attempts to arrest her.
In the documents, a witness said Piacendile appeared to be either delusional or intoxicated. Piacendile’s behavior affected “the basic human need for security of the citizens within the jurisdiction and herself due to apparent delusional behavior,” according to Dumais.
Piacendile had also failed to return to court in a previous case.
The hospital
In an interview published in the Chinook Observer on Nov. 6, Thomas Kinlen, director of the office of forensic mental services for the state, said in an effort to reduce the number of people with mental illness in Washington jails, the state is investing in more diversion programs and crisis stabilization services.
There are some states that do not pursue misdemeanor restoration, Kinlen said.
“My point of view is, ‘How can we just keep those individuals from not having their mental illnesses criminalized,’” Kinlen said.
Kinlen is excited about the changes the state is making in trying to divert people from entering the criminal justice system due to mental illness. And the hospital is doing its best to educate courts on what is needed if it wants to pursue restoration treatment.
