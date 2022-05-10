SOUTH BEND — The trial of Walter L. Mitchell, 74, set to start May 24, is at risk. The Pacific County Prosecutor's Office has sent out the case to an outside agency to prosecute for the second time, citing a conflict of interest. That leaves little time for an out-of-county prosecutor to get up to speed.
Mitchell faces charges of felony harassment, residential burglary and misdemeanor obstructing a law enforcement officer for an incident on May 5, 2021, in Raymond. He allegedly chased a Raymond man with a knife, forced himself into the man's apartment, and intimidated officers, which led to the officers tackling him to the ground.
Appearing via Zoom during the Pacific County Superior Court Docket on Friday, May 6, Mitchell and his attorney Erik Kupka informed the court that they are ready for trial. However, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford informed Judge Don Richter that an issue had arisen.
"It is my understanding that the State has sent [this case] out for a potential conflict with our office," Crawford said. "We will have to look further into that." ("State" in this usage refers not to state government, but to the authority of the state as embodied in the county prosecutor's office.)
The move comes after it was initially handed over to the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office and handled by Special Deputy Prosecutor Karin Phomma before being pulled back following Michael Rothman being appointed as the new Pacific County prosecutor.
Judge Donald J. Richter sought clarification why the case was being sent out now, so close to the trial date, which was only 18 days away.
"Somebody help me understand, the State referred to Lewis County, and Lewis County has returned it for some reason, and now we are going to seek a different county to prosecute this case?" Richter asked. "Would the State like to enlighten the court as to why Lewis County referred it back to Pacific County?"
"My best understanding, and it's limited, is that based on…," Crawford responded. "Actually, I don't want to speak on the record based on that because I am not sure I know the exact reason why they sent it back to us."
However, during a previous trial setting hearing in the Pacific County Superior Court, Rothman informed a confused courtroom and Kupka that he was taking over the case and removing it from the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office.
Mitchell has a waiver of speedy trial agreement that runs through June 30, 2022, giving the court little leeway for any last-minute moves. Richter ordered a review/status hearing to be held on May 13 to determine where the case stands.
