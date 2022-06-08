PACIFIC COUNTY — Wednesday's sunshine and dry weather will transition back into a period of soggy grayness as a relatively strong late spring atmospheric event brings heavy rainfall to parts of the Pacific Northwest, though not necessarily here.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, predicted totals for the county lowlands only amounted to around 1 to 1.5 inches. The Cascades may be in for a heavier drenching.
The storm stretches across the entire Pacific Ocean and is loaded with precipitation that will unload somewhere.
According to the National Weather Service Portland, the storm has two possible tracks — either taking aim at the central and northern section of the Washington coast or a much more southern approach, which could bring significant rainfall to Pacific County.
“Changes are on the way though, as a late-season atmospheric river begins to impact portions of the region beginning tomorrow morning/afternoon,” the NWS Portland said Wednesday. “[A] prolonged moist southwesterly flow aloft will bring two separate rounds of rain to the area, which will be separated by a distinct break.”
“The first round of rain will impact the area Thursday through Friday morning, mainly to the north of Eugene and heaviest over southwest [Washington]. The second round of rain arrives sometime Friday evening or Friday night and continues into Saturday,” forecasters said.
The rainfall is not expected to cause flooding, and early estimates put odds of river flooding at only 5%-10%. However, if flooding were to occur, according to the NWS Portland, “it would likely end up being high-impact.”
The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes has classified the approaching storm as an Category 4 Atmospheric River, making it a potential “extreme” rainfall event. The categories top out at Category 5, which is classified as “hazardous.”
