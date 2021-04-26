NASELLE — Washington State Patrol Trooper Thomas Beck was involved in a two-car collision on Jan. 4 with his then nifty 2020 Ford Explorer Interceptor while attempting to catch a speeder in Naselle.
Neither he nor the driver of the other vehicle were injured in the collision, but a full investigation was conducted into the collision to determine how it happened and if the young trooper was at fault.
Trying to catch a speeder
Beck was reportedly sitting off the shoulder of the westbound lane of State Route 4 in Naselle in a pull-off spot across from a Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife fishing location conducting speed limit enforcement. While working speed radar, Thomas observed a vehicle speeding in the westbound lane.
“He observed a vehicle going over the posted speed limit of 45 mph,” WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon said. “The vehicle went by him, and he thought traffic was clear. He looked and didn’t see anything and started a u-turn and got hit right on the drivers’ side. There was a vehicle heading eastbound that he just didn’t see, and it struck him as he was perpendicular to the road.”
Just before the crash, Beck attempted to initiate his emergency lights as he went into the eastbound lane, but the collision happened so suddenly he didn’t have the chance to activate the lights before being struck, Moon said.
Check on other driver
After the collision, both vehicles came to a rest in the fishing area off of the westbound lane. Moon said that Beck rushed over to check on the other driver, identified as Jordan Bills, 21 of Naselle, driving a 2000 Honda Civic. Once Beck found out that Bills was not injured, he turned his attention to notifying WSP dispatch and Moon of the collision and that he and Bills were OK.
Both vehicles were totaled in the collision and reportedly weighed heavily on Beck. He was heartbroken, according to Moon, because he had recently been provided the new patrol SUV that had an updated EcoBoost system, a vehicle most troopers wish to have. Bills also had just recently purchased his vehicle for $1,000 and could barely enjoy it before the collision.
Trooper at fault
Anytime a trooper is involved in a collision, it is thoroughly investigated. WSP first reaches out to the local law enforcement agency to see if they would like to investigate. If not, WSP conducts it themselves, and that’s usually the case, according to Moon. However, this time, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office already had a deputy on scene, and he offered to conduct the collision investigation report.
Additionally, WSP completes an internal investigation to determine further if the trooper was indeed at fault, what actions led to the collision, and, more importantly, what actions could have avoided it in the first place.
“We do a full investigation, and a supervisor is always called to the scene,” Moon said. “We generally have a collision technician respond, and they come and take their pictures and do the road measurements just like any major collision scenes. We try to document everything for two different reasons, first to document the scene and do a thorough investigation and [secondly] to be able to provide all the information to the public and determine if it was our fault or not.”
The investigations concluded that Beck performed an unsafe u-turn, and therefore was at fault for the collision.
Learning experience
Moon was unable to speak directly about Beck’s “reprimand” because of a collective bargaining agreement but was able to provide a generalization of what typically happens when a trooper is involved in a collision or is found to have been at fault. The majority of the outcomes result around using the incident as a chance to educate.
“In an instance like this where the trooper is found to be at fault, and it’s their first collision, it generally involves usually somewhere between 2 to 4 hours of cross-training with an Emergency Vehicle Operation Instructor (EVOC),” Moon said. “During that ride, the evaluator rides with the trooper and makes sure they are doing safe driving practices. “
“If there was a driving action taken by the trooper that caused the collision that can be corrected, they will generally practice that. For instance, if it was done on a normal u-turn and [they] end up driving in the ditch [or] clip a guard rail. Well, they will take time practicing u-turns to make sure you are aware, and you are finding safe locations to do that,” Moon added.
At the time of the collision, Beck was still in his one-year probationary period and has since completed it without any other incident. Another 2020 Ford Explorer Interceptor was provided to the Naselle WSP Detachment but not to Beck. However, he is likely to get one in the future, Moon said.
