Don’t describe Natalie Hanson as the cavalry.
She says she is simply a grant writer.
But when two food banks and a program that nourishes Peninsula kids ran low on funds, Hanson knew she had to act.
Hanson is a past officer of the Long Beach Elks Lodge No. 1937. She demonstrated expertise applying for grants from the Elks National Foundation — and her efforts were rewarded.
Last week, she handed checks to representatives of three appreciative groups whose leaders applauded Hanson’s zeal.
• She gave $2,000 to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Ilwaco, which opens once a week and serves about 85 families. “Every penny helps,” said food bank volunteer Ron Robbins. “We have more and more out-of-pocket expenses to keep up with the need.”
• Charlotte Paliani, secretary-treasurer of the Ocean Park Food bank, received $2,000. “We have twice as many families coming in as we had two years ago, probably 500 to 600 families.” Suppliers of food through state and federal sources are providing less when the need is more, she said. “We have been spending $10,000 a month on food and everything costs more,” she said.
• And Cathy Tenney, president of the Food4Kids Backpack program, received $4,000.
“We will stock our pantry!” Tenney enthused.
The backpack program operates in space made available by the Elks at the lodge in the center of downtown Long Beach. The program dovetails with the Ocean Beach School District, which provides free lunches to eligible students during the week.
The backpack program seeks to augment this with snacks and protein items so youngsters from low-income families have nutritious meals during the weekends as well. Currently 198 children are helped.
U.S. Coast Guard personnel are among those who help. A human conveyor belt of packers sets up at the Elks Lodge in downtown Long Beach and they stuff the packs ready for delivery. “We have 10 to 12 volunteers. We are a good work crew,” said Tenney.
Mac and cheese, tuna, peanut butter, and ramen are among items packed and distributed.
“The Elks Lodge is kind enough to provide the facility for us to do this for free,” Hanson added.
The entire process is anonymous. Volunteers never see the kids they are helping because the packs are dropped off to the schools.
The program is dear to Hanson’s heart. It was founded by Martha Murfin of Seaview — eulogized by Observer writer Amanda Frink as the “Mother Teresa of the Peninsula” — who died in 2011 aged 93 having dedicated her life to trying to erase poverty.
While the significant time commitment has been worth it, Hanson delighted in recalling how Murfin recruited her. “She told me it would take 25 minutes of my time a week!” she laughed.
The Ilwaco Food Bank operates from the old Portside restaurant building on First Avenue. It is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
The Ocean Park Food Bank is at 1601 Bay Ave. in the heart of Ocean Park’s main retail area. It is open 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
