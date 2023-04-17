OLYMPIA — Coastal Community Action Program was awarded more than $850,000 in state funds late last month to acquire a former vacation rental property in Long Beach and upgrade it into a fourplex to be used for transitional housing and temporary shelter.

The $856,000 grant received by CCAP, which operates in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties, came via a Washington State Department of Commerce program focused on providing funds for organizations to acquire property that can quickly be converted into affordable housing.

