OLYMPIA — Coastal Community Action Program was awarded more than $850,000 in state funds late last month to acquire a former vacation rental property in Long Beach and upgrade it into a fourplex to be used for transitional housing and temporary shelter.
The $856,000 grant received by CCAP, which operates in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties, came via a Washington State Department of Commerce program focused on providing funds for organizations to acquire property that can quickly be converted into affordable housing.
Statewide, 13 affordable housing projects received over $50 million in grant dollars from the Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition program’s current round, which is projected to create 214 new affordable units along with 70 beds for homeless Washingtonians or those at high risk of homelessness. Funds for the program come via the 2021-23 state capital budget that the legislature approved in prior legislative sessions.
Craig Dublanko, CEO of CCAP, said the organization has an accepted offer on a property that was previously used as a vacation rental unit in Long Beach. The state funds that CCAP is receiving will cover the cost of purchasing the property and some minor renovations to get it ready to operate as a fourplex. CCAP has not disclosed the property's address.
“It’s already pretty well ready to go, so once everything gets done we’ll be able to get people in there fairly quickly,” Dublanko said.
Grey Claycamp, CCAP’s program director for housing and community services, said the fourplex will consist of four one-bedroom units. A couple of the units have an adjoining door, which gives CCAP the ability to turn those into a bigger unit to accommodate a larger family if need be. Targeted demographics for occupants of the fourplex include families with minor children, as well as individuals who qualify for CCAP’s other assistance programs.
The property’s status as a former vacation rental and its good condition is partly what attracted CCAP to it, Claycamp said. The first occupants could move in by late summer or early fall. “It’s a nice property.”
“And we want to keep it nice,” Dublanko added.
The property will be used for both temporary shelter and transitional housing for people “who need a place to kind of get on their feet and get settled while we look for permanent housing for them to move into,” Claycamp said. Occupants could reside in their unit for anywhere from 30 days to two years, he added.
Once operational, the property will serve as one of the few dedicated shelter units on the peninsula.
“This would be a new resource that’s really badly needed,” Claycamp said, adding that the organization is always looking for landlords who are willing to rent to CCAP’s clients. He noted that people being housed through CCAP receive assistance from case managers. Interested landlords can contact Claycamp at gregc@coastalcap.org.
Big need here
Dublanko said being able to provide housing plays a crucial role in CCAP’s mission toward getting people to self-sufficiency.
“We recognize that Pacific County, especially south Pacific County, has some of the biggest need in the state of Washington for [housing] units,” Dublanko said. “The shortage of units in Pacific County is so real, and to be honest much of the rest of the state has a hard time even comprehending the challenges that exist in Pacific County with the lack of units.
“Fortunately, there are a few things — like this project and other projects that are coming online — that will be great for the community, and that’s going to help. But we need to keep adding as many units as we can, and that’s a big deal. Our goal is to get people out of the situations they’re in and get them to self-sufficiency. A unit is so helpful in [doing] that.”
