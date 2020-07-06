Pacific County is destined to pass its census response rate from 2010 in the coming weeks, but now ranks dead last in Washington state in responding to the 2020 Census.
As of July 5, 36.2% of Pacific County households have self-responded to the census this year, trailing far behind the statewide rate of 67.3% and the nationwide rate of 61.9%. The county has the worst response rate of Washington’s 39 counties so far, the ninth lowest rate of any county in Washington, Oregon and California, and ranks 2,886th out of 3,215 U.S. counties.
With about four months left for people to respond to the census by the Oct. 31 deadline, the county is all but certain to eclipse its response rate of 39.1% in 2010 — as is the vast majority of counties in the western United States, due to households now being able to respond online and an extended deadline of several months compared to the 2010 Census.
Non-response follow-ups will begin throughout the country by Aug. 11 at the latest, with Census Bureau workers visiting households that have yet to respond to the census. If no one answers when an worker visits a household, a “Notice of Visit” will be left at the door, which will include an online response code to encourage households to self-respond online if they can.
After the first unsuccessful attempt to contact the household, the Census Bureau will try to use federal administrative records to determine if it can count the household via that method. If not, up to six additional in-person visits may occur if households still have not responded to the census.
After three attempts, the Census Bureau said it can ask “nearby reliable ‘proxy,’” such as landlords, neighbors, caregivers, letter carriers or on-site utility workers for details about the household. If no proxy is available, visits will continue. Even after six visits, some “special case” households will still be eligible for additional visits through Oct. 31.
While the Census Bureau estimates that 95% of households receive their invitation to take the census via mail, the number is undoubtedly lower in Pacific County, and specifically on the Long Beach Peninsula, where so many households rely on P.O. boxes to receive mail. Owners of P.O. boxes do not receive census invitations in their P.O. box because the boxes cannot be matched to physical addresses.
The average self-response rate of the seven census tracts located on the peninsula is 26.7%, while the rate for the rest of the county is 48.8%. The lowest response rate in the county is the Ilwaco area, with a 14.9% self-response rate.
Data from the census is used on an annual basis in determining the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funds to communities throughout the country. The data is also used to determine elected representation at the federal and state level, as well as how congressional and legislative district boundaries are drawn each decade.
To complete the census for your household online, visit https://my2020census.gov/. The questionnaire takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.
