PACIFIC COUNTY — The message from Pacific County voters last week was clear: Out with the old, in with the new.
With all but a few dozen ballots counted in the general election, the challengers in each of the three contested races in Pacific County have easily won their races over incumbents who were seeking another term in office.
As of Nov. 14, 11,965 ballots have been tallied in the county, with voter turnout currently at 70.9% — down from 75.4% in 2018, but up from 63.2% in 2014. There are an estimated 40 ballots left to count according to the county auditor’s office, not including ballots that have been challenged due to technical issues, such as a mismatched or missing signature.
Garcia elected sheriff
In the contest that attracted the most attention in the lead-up to the election, challenger Daniel Garcia of Naselle defeated incumbent sheriff Robin Souvenir of Bay Center.
As of Nov. 14, Garcia, running as a Republican, led with 55.9% to 43.6% for Souvenir, running as an independent. Garcia launched a successful write-in campaign during the primary election to get his name on the general election ballot.
Leadership and experience was a major theme in this race, as Souvenir, 47, highlighted his 25 years in various local law enforcement positions and said the sheriff’s job “is not an entry level position.”
Garcia, 39, is a Navy veteran with no law enforcement experience, but touted his years of experience in leadership positions in the military and said his lack of law enforcement experience would not hamper his ability to lead the sheriff’s department.
“True leaders can lead people in a field they know nothing about, I have done this,” Garcia told the Observer during the campaign.
Doyle knocks off Runyon
In the race for a north county-based seat on the county commission, challenger Jerry Doyle handily prevailed over incumbent Michael “Hawk” Runyon. Both running as independents, Doyle leads in the contest with 60.3% of the vote, with Runyon taking 39.1%.
Like Garcia, Doyle, 54, mounted a successful write-in campaign during the primary election. A longtime Raymond business owner who serves on the Raymond Planning Commission, Doyle said during the campaign that his knowledge of the community and what residents need made him a strong candidate for the position.
First elected in 2018, Runyon, 69, was asking voters to elect him to another term on the county commission. A former business owner with previous experience in Raymond city government, he said he wanted to continue the work that he and the other commissioners have done in recent years.
Layman wins spot on PUD Commission
In the third race featuring an incumbent-on-challenger contest, it was yet again the challenger coming out victorious. With 56.8% of the vote, Michelle Layman leads incumbent Dick Anderson in the contest for a six-year term on the nonpartisan Pacific County PUD Commission, with Anderson taking 42.6%.
“I’m so thankful for the community’s support and I look forward to digging in and doing the work they’ve trusted me with!” Layman said in a statement to the Observer on Nov. 14.
Layman, 46, is a Raymond business owner who has served and volunteered on several community organizations in north county. She touted that community service during the campaign and said that although she does not have experience with public utilities, she does have experience with being responsible for public funds.
Anderson, 74, is a former educator and Raymond business owner who was first elected to the commission in 2016. He heralded the PUD’s rates as being among the lowest in the state, and said in the lead-up to the election that he would continue to use common sense on the board if re-elected.
Walsh, McEntire win reelection
Two of the county's representatives in the Washington State Legislature did manage to win reelection last week, leaving the 19th Legislative District with the same delegation for at least two more years.
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, was easily elected to a fourth term in the legislature. He is currently leading Kelli Hughes-Ham, an Ilwaco educator, with 62.2% of the vote. In Pacific County only, he leads with 54.3% to Hughes-Ham's 45.6%.
The district's other representative in the state House, Joel McEntire, also secured reelection to another term in the legislature, which will be his second after first being elected in 2020. McEntire, R-Cathlamet, currently leads Chehalis businesswoman Cara Cusack with 61.5% of the vote. In Pacific County, McEntire is earning 54% of the vote to Cusack's 45.9%.
Each of the 19th LD's legislators, which includes Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, in the state Senate, will continue to serve in the minority in Olympia for at least the next two years. Democrats in the legislature have either maintained or slightly expanded their majority in both chambers following this year's elections, when Republicans were bullish on their chances to significantly trim their party's deficit in the House and Senate or even flip one or both of the lawmaking bodies.
Other races
Incumbents were unopposed for re-election to four-terms for Pacific County's other elective offices that were up for decision this year.
Emma Rose, who was elected county clerk, is replacing long-time public servant Virginia Leach, who is retiring at the end of her current term.
