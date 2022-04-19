SOUTH BEND — The charges against Peter Charlton, 47, and his wife Molly Saranpaa, 46, both of Ocean Park, have been dropped by the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office. The Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force raided the couple's former home on May 3, 2021.
The dismissal comes on the heels of the challenge by the couple's attorney, Nathan Needham and ultimately a ruling by Judge Don Richter that immature plants seized during the drug raid did not meet the criteria to be "marijuana plants" under Washington state law.
According to the lead prosecutor on the case, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt, after Richter's ruling, the state decided to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning the charges can be refiled at a later date if more evidence is discovered.
However, Faurholt placed blame on legislative and state issues accusing the inability to access a voluntary medical marijuana database as a major hurdle in why charges involved in the case were filed.
The voluntary database allows medical marijuana authorization users the ability to register their information to be readily available to law enforcement and other officials.
Its creation, guided by Gov. Jay Inslee and signed into law in April 2015, aimed to avoid situations like Charlton and Saranpaa found themselves in.
"Significant amount of frustration with the current legislative posture of these types of cases, your honor," Faurholt said. "There is legislation to have certain databases in place that are supposed to be allowed to be checked by law enforcement, and unfortunately, law enforcement doesn't have access to that database at this point."
The dismissal averts the state from attempting to prosecute the couple for 14 remaining plants, of which Saranpaa has a medical authorization to have up to 15. In total, more than 50 plants were seized in the raid, along with thousands of dollars in cash, financial records, gold, scales, and cell phones.
Needham submitted a request to release the evidence seized in the raid, including the aforementioned items and 29 grams of marijuana. He also asked Richter to dismiss the case with prejudice — meaning it cannot be refiled — instead of without, considering the ruling he had made regarding the immature plants.
"At this time, I am dismissing without prejudice, and I appreciate the argument, but if we end up refiling, and if there's a match, based on that issue, the court will make a ruling on that," Richter stated.
According to Saranpaa, three gold bars were seized during the raid, and the police report only accounts for two. The discrepancy is expected to be sorted out by Needham and Faurholt.
Neither Needham nor Faurholt responded to a request for comment from the Observer as of reporting.
