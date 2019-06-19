CHINOOK — The Chinook Indian Nation held its First Salmon Ceremony on June 14, carrying on a longtime tradition of marking the return of the salmon.
Celebrations of the season’s first salmon in the Pacific Northwest were noted by Capt. William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition and other early 19th-century observers. The Chinook Nation reconstructs practices and mythology of the old ceremonies at the annual event, which also brings in other tribes from the region.
After catching the year’s first salmon from a canoe off Fort Columbia State Park, they prepared the salmon as Chinook chairman Tony Johnson recounted legends and cosmology surrounding the creature. After singing and dancing, those present partook of a few bites of the first salmon before sharing a less symbolic meal including large portions of salmon and a cake.
Story and more photos in the June 26 edition of the Chinook Observer.
