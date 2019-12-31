The Chinook Indian Nation is asking supporters rally for a court hearing regarding the tribe’s right to reapply for federal recognition.
The rally will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Tacoma.
The hearing could determine whether the tribe will be able to seek recognition from the federal government after its recognition was revoked in 2001 by George W. Bush’s administration. Tribes who have applied for recognition and been denied can be prevented from reapplying. In August 2017, the tribe sued the U.S. Government in the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. District Court for its right to reapply as well as asking for funds guaranteed to the tribe in 1970 that have never been awarded.
That case is ongoing in the Western Washington U.S. District Court. On Nov. 26, the tribe asked Senior U.S. District Judge Ronald Bruce Leighton to rule on the case.
In a post on its Facebook page, the tribe asked for people to bring drums, prayers and voices to the tribe’s cause.
“During our oral arguments hearing on May 8, 2018, tribal members and supporters of Chinook Indian Nation filled the courtroom, courthouse atrium and the street in front of the courthouse. It is our plan to bring an even bigger crowd this time. It is extremely important that Judge Leighton sees that our case has support behind it and the decisions he makes affect people,” said the post.
