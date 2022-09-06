Rachel Cushman and her son, Kanim, 9, of the Chinook Nation, listen as CIN Chairman Tony Johnson speaks on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on Aug. 29 to rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation
Chinook councilwoman Rachel Cushman holds her grand niece, Shaylee Reichardt, on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in Seattle after rallying for the restoration of federal recognition.
Chinook Nation Chairman Tony Johnson leads other members of the Chinook Indian Nation and allies in song on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on Aug. 29 in support of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
Vice Chairman of the Chinook Indian Nation Sam Robinson holds photographs of his relatives, including aunt Lois Gardner, while gathered on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal building during a rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
From left, tribal members Aaron Ero-Jones, Tahoma Johnson, Israel Micah, Donavon Wargo and Wyatt Davis sing on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building at the rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
Isik Cushman-White eyes, 7, signs his name on the podium poster on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building om Aug. 29 after a Seattle rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
The Henry M. Jackson Federal Building looms behind members of the Chinook Indian Nation as they rally for the restoration of federal recognition, in Seattle on Aug. 29.
AMIRAN WHITE
Rachel Cushman and her son, Kanim, 9, of the Chinook Nation, listen as CIN Chairman Tony Johnson speaks on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on Aug. 29 to rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation
AMIRAN WHITE
Chinook councilwoman Rachel Cushman holds her grand niece, Shaylee Reichardt, on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in Seattle after rallying for the restoration of federal recognition.
AMIRAN WHITE
Chinook Nation Chairman Tony Johnson leads other members of the Chinook Indian Nation and allies in song on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on Aug. 29 in support of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
AMIRAN WHITE
Chinook Nation councilman Devon Abing joins other members of the Chinook Indian Nation in song during a Seattle rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
AMIRAN WHITE
Vice Chairman of the Chinook Indian Nation Sam Robinson holds photographs of his relatives, including aunt Lois Gardner, while gathered on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal building during a rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
AMIRAN WHITE
Mildred Robinson sits on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building before a rally in support of the Chinook Indian Nation.
AMIRAN WHITE
From left, tribal members Aaron Ero-Jones, Tahoma Johnson, Israel Micah, Donavon Wargo and Wyatt Davis sing on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building at the rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
AMIRAN WHITE
Kanim Cushman-White Eyes, 9, of the Chinook Nation sits on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building before a Chinook Indian Nation rally.
AMIRAN WHITE
Bethany Barnard receives a hug from fellow Chinook Nation member Israel Micah before the Chinook Indian Nation rally in Seattle.
AMIRAN WHITE
Isik Cushman-White eyes, 7, signs his name on the podium poster on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building om Aug. 29 after a Seattle rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation.
SEATTLE — Members of the Chinook Indian Nation rallied Monday on the steps of a federal building in Seattle on Aug. 29 to raise awareness for their long fight to get federal recognition.
Chairman Tony Johnson, whose tribal name is Naschio, said his great-great-grandfather and other leaders first hired lawyers to sue for their lands back in the 1890s.
Federal recognition would mean access to federal dollars for healthcare and housing for this group of tribes, which are based in Southwestern Washington, particularly Pacific County. The rally was the start of a campaign by Chinook leadership, they said, to pressure Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to use their influence in Congress to get the Chinook recognized.
For a brief time 20 years ago, the Clinton administration recognized the Chinook Indian Nation, but the Bush administration revoked that decision in 2002 after another Indigenous nation in Washington state, the Quinault, appealed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Johnson said during an Aug. 29 speech that the Chinook nation, which is made up of five tribes — the Cathlamet, Clatsop, Lower Chinook, Wahkiakum and Willapa — refused to sign a treaty that would force them to lose their land, and therefore was never moved to a reservation.
“That place where I drove from this morning with my wife and two of my five kids is the place where our sovereignty springs from,” Johnson said. “We are a sovereign nation, regardless of the government’s confusion, and our sovereignty comes from the land and our ancestors.”
Johnson’s son, Tahoma Johnson, was there as well, and he said opportunities for work and housing in Pacific County are scarce. He lives in a trailer on someone else’s property, according to his father.
“That really bugs me because a recognized Chinook [nation] would have an opportunity to provide him housing,” Johnson said.
Rachel Cushman, the secretary-treasurer for the Chinook, said she was just 15 in 2002 when she heard the news of the Bush administration’s revocation of her tribe’s status. After crying with her mother, she still had to get on the bus and go to work — at the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, where she was apprenticed to a fish biologist.
“I didn’t want to go into a space that made me feel less than, because that’s how I felt my whole life,” Cushman said. “I felt less than. And I was made to feel less than. I went into an office full of Native people feeling less than.”
Cantwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Zack DiGregorio, a spokesperson for Murray, said in a statement that she understands how important tribal recognition efforts are and “how critical it is that all voices involved be heard,” but didn’t commit to seeking any changes.
“She will continue to do her best to serve as a voice in the U.S. Senate for Washington’s tribal governments and tribal people,” DiGregorio said via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.