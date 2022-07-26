Don Abing

Don Abing of the Chinook Indian Nation talks with children at a summer camp at the Wildlife Center of the North Coast.

 ALEXIA WEISEND

Don Abing, of the Chinook Indian Nation, tapped his chin so the children would remember to pronounce “Chinook” with a “chin” and not a “shin.”

Junior naturalists

