Chinook Marine Repair employees pose for a photo in front of the business in Chinook. The business marked 50 years of ownership under Dale Hughes this year, pictured on right, alongside employees Dan Person, left, and Bernie Wilson, center. “The most common service is service,” Dale said.

CHINOOK — President Richard Nixon was midway through his term. Don McLean’s single “American Pie” was climbing the song charts.

Meanwhile, in the coastal hamlet of Chinook, 25-year-old Dale Hughes was mulling making a change at 785 U.S. Highway 101, then a filling station.

Chinook Marine Repair owner Dale Hughes is greeted by his black lab Ruby while working at his desk. “She’s our doorbell,” he said.
The marine repair shop, located at 785 US-101 in Chinook, is a certified dealer for Honda, Yamaha, Mercury and Volvo Penta, with technicians that specialize in servicing such engines. Among the most requested services is the annual boat oil change or ‘service’, typically costing around $300.

