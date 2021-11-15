CHINOOK — In seventh grade, Karen Leu was a cheerleader at the Chinook School.
Nothing has changed, except the passing of time.
Now, as president of the board of the Friends of Chinook School, she is confidently announcing that the institution has “weathered the storm.”
A significant but lengthy remodel took place in stages as funds were raised between 2002 to 2016. Once done, the facility had started to emerge as a bustling community events center.
But in March 2020, covid health safety rules closed its doors.
Leaders squeaked by on donations and sought grants to carry on. This summer’s loosening of restrictions — and a passel of bookings since a “soft” reopening in July — has newly elected Leu and board colleagues optimistic.
“There is an energy in the school right now!” she said.
Leu smiled as she described this reawakening. The front classroom, now a versatile room available for rental clients from bridal parties to car club meetings, was where she spent fifth grade.
“I have always loved the building and I love this school,” the Seaview resident declared. “It was opportune that I became involved.”
Back in the early 1960s, Anna Lee Larimore attended with her as a third grader in a blended 3-4-5 classroom with their teacher, Mrs. Stanley. At one point, each was the only girl in their grade level.
Larimore remembers the day she was introduced as the “new girl.” Inevitably, she became class secretary.
Today she is secretary of the Friends group.
Plenty of space
The campus includes two structures with baseball and soccer fields at the rear.
A gym with a performance stage, now known as the events center, was built in 1921 (covid has delayed a 100th birthday party until next year). It is the size of a basketball court and can accommodate 300 with plenty of room for dances; a kitchen is attached and there is a narrow balcony. Unusually, the stage is inset into the wide part of the oblong rather than at the end.
The community building, which faces onto the highway, was built in 1924. It includes four classrooms suitable for up to 40 guests each at bridal showers, memorials and similar-scale events.
The school’s claim to fame, in part, was that a young teacher called Angus Bowmer taught and directed plays in Chinook before heading to Ashland where he founded the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
The North Coast Symphony from Clatsop County and the Long Beach Peninsula’s Bayside Singers have performed there; the Ilwaco High School jazz band has an annual date for a dessert fund-raiser in the spring.
Current users include the Chinook Food Bank, which opens its doors on the first and third Thursdays. The Timberland Regional Library piggybacks on its time slot with a “pop-up” library offering services and information.
Deep roots of connection
The facility is back taking private event bookings while serving as a convenient site for covid vaccinations. While the traditional in-person Oktoberfest didn’t happen again this year, leaders are gearing up for a “Winterfest” online auction fundraiser in December. Ocean Park artist Eric Wiegardt has donated a painting; businesses have pitched in with gift cards for lodging, meals and fishing trips.
Some 250 people have signed up as members of the Friends group. Leu took over the reins from longtime leader Eileen Wirkkala in the summer; more board members are being recruited to spread the leadership load. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email info@chinookeventscenter.com.
“Most of the membership has deep roots in the school,” said Larimore. “That’s why it is such a beloved building.”
In addition to recruiting help, goals include landscaping the site at 810 U.S. Highway 101. “It’s pretty plain right now,” Larimore said.
Exciting to be involved
The mission statement calls for the facility to be a venue for the community, with social and educational opportunities at the forefront. Leaders see potential as an engine for economic development.
Black-and-white photos commemorating past events adorn the central corridor. Records dating back to the 1920s and plans showing the involvement of Astoria’s famed architect John Wicks are preserved in a history room.
Pride of place is a portrait of former port commissioner Edgar H. “Corky” Wilson, who attended Chinook School and spearheaded the restoration project. He died in 2019.
Leu and Larimore, whose youthful faces smile out from more than one photo on display, call their beloved landmark a “gathering place for the community where they can share their history.”
“We want it to be an ongoing venue for future generations of people and hope to find a way to make sustainable,” said Larimore.
“That’s the biggest challenge that we have,” Leu added.
When president and secretary speak, their excitement is palpable. “We have so much energy for the project,” said Leu. “It’s exciting to be on the board right now.”
Larimore lives close by. “I moved around a lot and came back 10 years ago,” she said. “This is absolutely as good as it gets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.