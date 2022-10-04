Roger Nyhus

Roger Nyhus founded a Seattle-based public relations company, and served as communications director for both a mayor and a governor. If approved by the Senate, he will become the second Chinook and at least the third Indigenous person to serve as a U.S. ambassador.

President Joe Biden has nominated Chinook Indian Nation citizen Roger Nyhus to be ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in a move that could make him the second Chinook and at least the third Indigenous person to serve as a U.S. ambassador.

Nyhus told ICT that he can’t talk about his possible new job until he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as ambassador to Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Adolph Sund

Washington Gov. Dan Evans, left, was welcomed to the Chinook Tribe’s 1970 First Salmon Ceremony by tribal Chairman Adolph Sund, granduncle of tribal citizen Roger Nyhus. Nyhus has been nominated to become a U.S. ambassador.

This story is courtesy of ICT, also known as Indian Country Today.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.