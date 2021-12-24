LONG BEACH — All of Pacific, Wahkiakum and Clatsop counties remain under winter storm warnings and watches, the National Weather Service said Christmas eve morning. The growing odds for a white Christmas cheer some but threaten to make travel difficult.
“Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible,” the federal forecasters said. “Travel could be very difficult, particularly along US101.”
“A colder airmass will slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington through early Monday morning. Chances for snow decrease after Monday, but it will be much colder as arctic air spills into the region.”
In the eastern half of Pacific County and higher elevations of Wahkiakum, the current warning in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday states, “Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 feet above 1,000 feet and 5 to 9 inches below 1,000 feet.”
In the western half of Pacific County and the portion of Wahkiakum nearest the Columbia River, the current storm watch effective through late Sunday night states, “Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 to 6 inches possible. There could be locally higher amounts, particularly just a few hundred feet above the ocean.”
Heavy snow is also expected at higher elevations of Clatsop County, and also possibly closer to sea level.
If you do travel, “Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice-covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
