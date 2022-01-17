ILWACO — The Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) that was convened last year by the Ocean Beach School District overwhelmingly recommended to OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley last week that the district move ahead with plans to hold a bond vote this spring with an estimated cost north of $90 million.
The near-unanimous recommendation to Huntley came at a virtual Jan. 12 meeting and after months of meetings and deliberations between district officials and the FAC, which is comprised of more than two dozen citizens from up and down the Long Beach Peninsula.
The committee’s recommendation encompasses six separate projects, including:
- The construction of a tsunami-safe, two-story, K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco that would support up to either 540 or 660 students. It has been referred to as the single-campus plan, with all three schools being located a stone’s throw away from each other.
- Renovations to Ilwaco High School, which would include earthquake retrofitting, and upgrades to the building’s heating, ventilation, sewage and electrical systems. Other potential upgrades include modernizing the kitchen and making it multi-purpose for kitchen staff and culinary arts classes, renovating the music rooms, and relocating offices toward the entrance of the building and creating a commons area for the purpose of enhancing student safety and security. Existing parking would also be renovated, along with the addition of a new parking lot.
- The addition of either a two-story auxiliary gym or single-story fieldhouse to IHS to add more space for physical education classes and sports teams. Locker rooms would also be renovated, as well as relocating the weight room to the high school from underneath the stadium.
- Replacing the existing 43-year-old stadium, as well as resurfacing the track, replacing the grass field with artificial turf and new drainage. Because of the additional space that is created by realigning the new stadium to a north-south orientation, a new parking lot would also be added along with existing parking being renovated.
- Replacing the bus garage, currently located where the shared bus loop between Hilltop Middle School and the new elementary school would be, with a prospective location still to be determined.
- Renovating the old Kaino Gym building, located south of the middle school, to convert it into a new alternative school.
Projects that received unanimous approval from the FAC at the meeting included the high school renovations and upgrades, the replacing of the stadium, the replacing of the bus garage, and the renovation of Kaino Gym to convert it into an alternative school.
In all, the estimated cost for the bundle of projects being recommended by the FAC ranges from $93.4 to $101.2 million — or 78.2% to 84.7% of the district’s maximum debt capacity of $119.5 million, which is the largest amount the district can legally ask voters to approve in a bond vote.
A range for the overall cost, rather than a specific dollar amount, exists because a recommendation was not made on how many students the new elementary school should accommodate — 540 students, which would cost about $41.2 million, or 660, at $44 million — or what specific athletic addition to the high school should be made. The two-story auxiliary gym is estimated at $10.4 million, while the one-story fieldhouse is projected at $5.4 million.
“The community supports our schools, and the community is the heart for our schools. I feel blessed to live in the Ocean Beach School District, because we have so many people who care about schools and want to help children” Huntley said after the committee had concluded voting on the recommendations. “I talk to superintendents in other places that don’t have that [support], and so I truly feel blessed.”
Huntley will now take the committee’s recommendation under advisement before making her formal recommendation to the school board at its next regular meeting. At that meeting, the board will have the option to either act upon Huntley’s recommendation or deliberate further and make a decision at a special meeting in early February. A formal bond resolution will be filed whenever the school board has made its decision.
FAC members share viewsPrior to the vote on the recommendation, members of the committee were asked to share their thoughts on the various projects that were on the table, observations of the committee’s meetings in recent weeks and months and which recommendation they believe the FAC should make.
Mavis Shucka led off a steady stream of comments from members of the committee, nearly all of which were in favor of recommending a new elementary school to be built in Ilwaco. Shucka said she favored building a new elementary school — and the single-campus plan — for a multitude of reasons, including having all K-12 students out of the tsunami zone and near a hospital, the peace of mind it offers parents of having all students in a single location, and better efficiency when it comes to sharing staff between schools and associated costs saved because of that.
“I’m in favor of the new [elementary] school, I really am,” Shucka said. “I think if we’re going to build, we should do it now; things aren’t going to cost less later.”
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson, who noted that he won’t have any of his own children still in the district by the time any of these projects would be completed, also honed in on the financial benefits of taking action now rather than kicking the can down the road.
“Anytime public dollars are spent, I like to see that we’re getting the bang for the buck and that we’re doing it at the right time … With the interest rates where they’re at, I think it’s important we take advantage of it,” Glasson said. “One thing that I look at is the economies of scale, of having all of this on one campus. It’s going to save us money from the state, because they pay for three schools and not four schools. It’s going to save us money for travel time for the teachers, for the maintenance staff, you name it. The fact that we could have fewer principals and share staff better — there are a lot of efficiencies that you haven’t heard about yet, so it’ll be a big deal.”
Ilwaco City Councilor Matt Lessnau highlighted earlier work done by the committee that showed how cumbersome, difficult and inefficient it was to maintain four schools spread all throughout the district. The single-campus plan, he said, is the best available avenue to meet the committee’s stated goal of promoting the safety, health and well-being of the district’s students and staff.
“We’re a small district, and consolidation makes sense — not only from a safety perspective, but from a resource perspective, from a staffing perspective, from a maintenance perspective,” Lessnau said. “My wife and I have two small children that are going to be starting school here in the next couple of years, and I would certainly feel much better if I knew they were in a location that was not in an inundation zone.”
Stephanie Fritts Sotka, who was director of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency from 1996-2016 and lives in Surfside, said she doesn’t see how the FAC couldn’t support the single-campus plan after OBSD officials estimated it would save the district $500,000 annually in reduced staffing, maintenance and other costs. She said she is a supporter of tsunami evacuation towers, but that simply moving all of the district’s schools out of the inundation zone alleviates many of the concerns she has regarding the safety of students if an event were to happen during school hours.
Sotka also added that the time was right to make a move now, rather than later, while interest rates remain as low as they are.
“We will never have this opportunity, I don’t think, for a long time again,” Sotka said. “I think it will be a long time before we can build for this price, and I think if we ignore that and wait it’s only gonna cost us more.”
Others that spoke in favor of the single-campus plan included: WDFW officer and IHS baseball coach Bret Hopkins, who cited efficiencies of having one campus and said an opportunity would be lost financially if they waited any longer to move forward; Claire Bruncke, Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center executive director, who said, as a former IHS teacher, that the high school renovations are sorely needed; Lisa Kaino, Washington DNR natural resources specialist, who said it’s critical that all children have a tsunami-safe school and encouraged people to look at DNR studies and modeling that show what a tsunami would do to the peninsula; and Chris Patana, OBSD maintenance director, who said a single campus makes the most sense in terms of safety and efficiency, and that new buildings will last a lot longer because they’re planning for them better now than in the past.
Not quite unanimousWhile the vast majority of the committee voted in favor of building a new elementary school, the support wasn’t unanimous. Bonnie Lou Cozby, president of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of the Village Club, said she wasn’t in favor of the single-campus plan or the alternative plan of constructing tsunami evacuation towers at Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary.
“I do think that there will be a significant impact on the north end if our school closes and there is no definitive plan for that building,” Cozby said. “We all saw the Chinook School being left empty and it was just a very sad situation.”
Cozby said she also thought the bond was being pushed too quickly, and that voters will want more time to think about whether to support the bond before ballots arrive in the mail as early as April.
“I fear that the things that need to be done won’t get done the first time through because of this short time factor. I definitely want our kids to have what they need, but we also need to look at the community, too. It’s one and the same,” Cozby said.
FAC co-chair and Ocean Park resident Jerry Macy said earlier in the meeting that the formation of an advisory committee by the district for the purpose of receiving citizen input and recommendations “is not the norm” and goes beyond what many other school districts do when it comes to planning for a bond.
“Most school districts use their school staff to develop a set of projects that are taken to the [school board],” Macy said. “In this particular community, with a push and a desire for transparency, it’s really what led to the creation of this particular committee. So, kudos to the school board and the superintendent for coming up with this idea.”
Huntley concurred with Macy, saying that in most districts the community really would not have been involved until after the school board had filed the bond resolution.
“I didn’t feel, and I know the board didn’t feel, that that was the right take for our community. We felt we needed additional voices, and those voices, as you can tell, have divergent views,” Huntley said. “We have different reasons that we like ideas or don’t like ideas, and we come from different perspectives from our community. Really, we represent our circle — our friends, the people we know — and we encouraged the committee to go out and talk to people. This has not been a secret process, and it will not be a secret process moving forward.”
Karen Stephens, co-owner of Ocean Park Resort and Village Club co-chair, said she strongly supported many of the projects the committee was weighing, such as the IHS renovations and a new alternative school, but added “there’s nothing anybody’s going to be able to do to change my mind about Ocean Park Elementary.”
“It will just break my heart the day it closes, but that’s just the way it is,” Stephens said. “If there is a way to keep [the building] alive in the community, I’m really open to discussion over that.”
Sotka said she doesn’t believe the district will have any problem finding takers to lease out the OPE building if the single-campus plan becomes reality, noting that the Ocean Park Food Bank just announced it was looking to move into a new facility. Glasson heeded Cozby’s comments about the Chinook School and said it’s important for the district and the community to not have the OPE building sit vacant and “flounder.”
“I think there’s somebody who can take that over,” Glasson said. “In my mind I’ve already got somebody picked out, but we’ll see if that works out.”
Future bond oversightOne of the proposals at last week’s meeting that did garner unanimous support from the committee was the creation of a Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee, which was put forward by FAC co-chair and Ocean Park resident Jerry Macy.
Such committees are not common in Washington, Macy noted, but are more frequent in out-of-state school districts he has worked with in the past. The purpose of a citizen’s oversight committee, he said, “is to have a group that facilitates transparency and promotes community awareness.”
If a bond is authorized by the school board and voters pass it, the oversight committee’s responsibilities would include: supporting the district and helping keep the projects, budget and schedule on track; serving as the “eyes and ears” for the community; remaining aware, asking questions, requesting information and providing input.
Oversight committees that Macy has been involved with in the past typically included 5-7 local community members with a range of backgrounds and interests, such as parents or grandparents of current and future students, and people with business, construction and financial backgrounds. District staff should be engaged with the committee process, he added, but are not a part of or represented on the committee.
This committee, Macy clarified, would not have the authority to direct the activities of district staff, professional consultants — such as the architect and construction manager — and contractors. The committee could receive quarterly reports from district staff, architect and construction manager and perform on-site review of construction while projects are underway.
The oversight committee would also be tasked with producing an annual report to the community, and providing progress on project planning and design, project and financial performance, and ensuring funds are being used as authorized.
“I’ve seen it in use, I’ve been involved with it, and I think it’s a great way to also help ensure our community that if they trust the school district to do this work, that we can help work with them to ensure it gets done,” Macy said. “I believe enough in this process that this is a committee that I would be committed to working with and potentially leading, because I think it’s that important that the community trusts what the school district does.”
Cozby and Stephens said an oversight committee could go a long way for people in the northern end of the peninsula, based off of feedback from those in attendance at a Jan. 10 Village Club town hall meeting that she invited Huntley to speak at to discuss the district’s bond plans. Along with concerns about how the bond might affect their pocketbooks, attendees of the town hall were also leery about what a single campus would mean for the OPE building and no longer having a school in Ocean Park.
“I think that will go far with the community, as far as your bond goes,” Cozby said.
