SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioner meeting on Jan. 25 got off to a heated start when a South Bend resident and one of the three commissioners engaged in a nearly eight-minute duel of words. It abruptly ended when another commissioner intervened.
For the past year, South Bend resident Craig Spredeman has been an outspoken public commenter at commissioner meetings, often offering personal insights into how he thinks the county could better operate.
During the previous meeting on Jan. 11, Spredeman accused the county of a lackluster response to recent flooding and questioned whether the county was adequately prepared for a natural disaster.
"If we get a tsunami or a subduction zone earthquake, what we just went through in the past couple of weeks is going to be nothing compared to what you're going to end up seeing," Spredeman stated during the public comment period at the Jan. 11 meeting.
'Misinterpreted'
The meeting, covered by the Observer, was immediately brought into question during the Jan. 25 meeting where Spredeman accused the paper and others of misinterpreting his comments and sought to clarify his intent. Like most county meetings, the Observer relies on recorded dialog for quotes in stories.
"I am not angry about the public transportation during the weather crisis, and I am not angry about public shelters," Spredeman said. "I am just trying to get information about that and hoping to hear what you guys are going to do better."
However, Spredeman quickly took a shot at the commissioners after he reportedly listened to the Jan. 11 meeting audio and heard what he took to be the commissioners laughing at him. More directly, he aimed his frustration at Commissioner Michael Runyon, who made a comment asking if Spredeman was related to another county resident.
"I am a little unclear as to if someone was taking a shot at me because I have no idea who [Herald] is," Spredeman said. "But it sounded like after I was finished speaking, someone was taking a cheap shot at me with that line. So maybe someone can explain who Herald Pulley is and why I shouldn't be offended."
Runyon spoke directly to Spredeman and informed him that Pulley was someone he dealt with years ago when he was an elected official at the city of Raymond. He stated that Spredeman reminded him of the man but refused to clarify how, even at the urging of Spredeman.
"I am not going to go into a big long spiel about it," Runyon said before the two engaged in a heated argument about the comment being out of line and unnecessary. "You are the one who compared me to him," Spredeman replied back, questioning why Runyon found it necessary even to suggest a comparison.
"I find some of your comments offensive, to be honest with you," Runyon said. “You bring up the flooding issues and all these types of things we could do better. Everybody is doing the best they could under the circumstances."
"You bring up all these issues with DPW [the Department of Public Works], and you are reading off this paper telling us all this stuff. We are trying to fix DPW right now, and we are doing the very best we can there. And everybody during this flooding and all that was doing the very best they could, and I was kinda offended by some of your comments," Runyon added.
Spredeman quickly swung back, telling Runyon, "if you were offended by some of the previous comments, just wait, because I was going to inquire about the last meeting where apparently you said to the speaker prior to me that you were going to go out and look at the area and take the engineer with you."
'Micromanaging'?
Spredeman alleged Runyon overstepped his duties even after being urged by county-contracted Wahkiakum County Engineer Paul Lacy to stay out of the way of DPW.
The meeting Spredeman referred to was a county workshop. Lacy voiced concerns with the county's direction, commissioner involvement with DPW, and the risk of the county losing state and federal funding without a dedicated engineer of its own.
"I thought the engineer from Wahkiakum at your previous meetings told you specifically not to be involved with that, and I would have been happy to hear you say that you would contact the head of public works and they would send the engineer out.
"But when you say you are going to 'go out there and take a look at it and take the engineer with me,' that seems to me you are micromanaging in exactly the fashion people have been complaining about for the Department of Public Works," Spredeman said.
Conversation offline?
The Runyon-Spredeman discussion was put to rest by Commissioner Lisa Olsen, who suggested the two men handle their conversation outside of the meeting, which was being live streamed over Zoom.
However, Spredeman noted he wanted to make his comments public.
"I really don't mind if you get offended at my comments because the whole point of public comments is for the public to present complaints, praise, or whatever, and it's up to you whether or not you approve of comments," Spredeman added.
In the background, Runyon could be heard laughing as Spredeman continued to voice his displeasure and feeling that county officials were making him feel disregarded.
"The fact that you seem to think the people in that room are the only ones that can have any idea on how you can possibly improve your responses makes it a little offensive to me," Spredeman said.
"I am getting a little tired of getting minimalized and ignored, which, as an introvert, my overcompensation goes to volume and emotion when I am speaking. You want to let the crowd down; that's fine. I figured I'd be on my own anyway. I'll do what I can to help my neighbors anyways," he added.
