Bomb disposal technicians with the Washington State Patrol responded to Raymond on Sept. 14 to check out a potentially explosive device brought by a citizen in his pickup to the Raymond Police Department.
JEFF CLEMENS
RAYMOND — Downtown Raymond was a three-ring circus in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a man brought what is believed to be a homemade bomb to the Raymond Police Department to be investigated. Officers cordoned off a one-block radius around the police station for safety.
A bomb squad responded from the Washington State Patrol with four technicians who handled removing and disabling the device. A trooper wearing a protective suit removed the device from the truck and inspected it before other technicians disarmed it. No one was injured. The investigation will be ongoing.
The story wasn’t so much the device, but the lack of scene command and control. Police Chief Chuck Spoor was absent from the scene, and no other agency stepped up to take control, manage the scene, or take inquiries from the mayor and the news media.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and South Bend Police Department also responded to the scene. Officers mostly stood around and observed the incident as it unfolded. Sheriff Robin Souvenir declined all media inquiries stating, “It’s not my scene.”
Numerous calls to Spoor over several hours went unanswered.
Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts was yelled at by a sheriff’s deputy after trying to inquire about the situation and what she could tell citizens was happening.
“I am very unhappy right now,” Roberts stated to the Observer.
Citizens in the area were left in disbelief about the incident and lack of transparency from law enforcement. Many were yelled at, and spoken to rudely by officers. Residents in a neighboring apartment complex stated that they had no idea what was going on, nor were they notified. One resident saw an officer playing on his phone.
“I was literally parked there and was told nothing,” a resident stated on Facebook. “Not even as I left. There was literally an officer standing in the middle of the lot on his phone when I went back down to my car…casually conversing.”
The Observer attempted to speak with a deputy about the status of the incident and where pictures could be taken but was told, “I’m too busy right now to deal with your bullshit.”
No other details were available at the time of reporting.
