RAYMOND — Downtown Raymond was a three-ring circus in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a man brought what is believed to be a homemade bomb to the Raymond Police Department to be investigated. Officers cordoned off a one-block radius around the police station for safety.

A bomb squad responded from the Washington State Patrol with four technicians who handled removing and disabling the device. A trooper wearing a protective suit removed the device from the truck and inspected it before other technicians disarmed it. No one was injured. The investigation will be ongoing.

