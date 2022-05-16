Many items will be included in the time capsule honoring Long Beach’s 100-year anniversary that is set to be buried later this year, including this assortment of Loyalty Days and other city-related buttons, a key to the city and newspaper clippings that were shown off at a ceremony marking an end to the city’s “100 days of celebration” on May 15.
Long Beach city officials and a few dozen residents braved crummy weather on Sunday afternoon to cap the city’s “100 days of celebration,” honoring the 100-year anniversary since Long Beach was incorporated, with a time capsule ceremony.
Attendees had the opportunity to view what was being included in the time capsule that the city will bury later this year, with that date still to be determined. Mayor Jerry Phillips read a proclamation heralding the city’s centennial, and thanked city staff and the Long Beach Merchants Association for the work they did putting on centennial events and activities.
Some of the items to be put in the time capsule include: a key to the city of Long Beach and an assortment of pins and buttons from past Loyalty Days, donated by the mayor; a thumb drive with historical and recent photos, ordinances and resolutions enacted by the city, newspaper clippings and 100-year anniversary memorabilia, donated by the city; magnets, ornaments and a handbag, created and donated by Don Nisbett; a deck of cards that celebrate the city with 52 hand drawings of the area digitally printed on each card, donated by Gaylon and Judith Ray; and a police officer and police chief badge, donated by the LBPD.
