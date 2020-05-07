LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach won’t hold its annual fireworks show this year after Washington State Parks rejected the city’s permit.
City of Long Beach Administrator David Glasson said while parks made the call, Long Beach City Mayor Jerry Phillips and the city council were already discussing canceling the show.
“I don’t want to blame parks, we could have come to the same conclusion,” Glasson said.
The city announced the cancellation on May 6 through its Facebook page. The timeline for reopening Washington makes it unlikely gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed by July 4, the city wrote in its post.
“At this time we don’t have any guidance on private fireworks,” the city said. “As new information becomes available we will pass it on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.