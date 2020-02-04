LONG BEACH — The Long Beach City Council will discuss selling some city property to Discovery Recovery so the treatment center can build an outside recreation area for its patients.
The council is far from agreeing to sell the land, which is at 800 Washington Ave. N. But the members voted to hear more on the proposal from Discovery Recovery, a 40-bed residential treatment facility for drug and alcohol addiction. The expansion would allow the facility to create an outdoor garden and activity space to aid in its clients’ recovery process.
Discovery Recovery opened in Long Beach in September 2018 and at the council meeting on Monday Feb. 3, Long Beach City Mayor Jerry Phillips said the organization has been a great partner for the city. Council members Sue Svedsen, Tina McGuire, Kevin Cline and Holli Kemmer voted yes on opening the discussion, and Council Member Del Murray was absent for the vote.
The council reappointed City Administrator David Glasson to the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority. Phillips supported Glasson’s appointment because it was helpful to have someone on the board that understands city codes. The council unanimously approved the appointment, except for Council Member Murray, who was absent.
The council agreed to waive a $100 rental fee for the United States Army Corps of Engineers who will be holding a training course for army permitting processes on May 12. The all-day training will be free to the public and will walk people through what is needed to get a corps permit.
The council’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at City Hall, 115 Bolstad Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.