PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District students and teachers marked Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday last week, since school was out this Monday in observance of the national holiday.
Long Beach Elementary students gathered for an assembly Friday, Jan. 18, to honor King and his messages of racial harmony and national unity.
Led by teacher Tammy McMullen, students sang songs, recited poetry and shared their favorite quotes honoring and celebrating the former civil right leader.
These were some of King’s key messages:
• “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
• “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
• “A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.”
• “Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.”
• “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle.”
• “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
• “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
• “And there comes a time when one must take a position that neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must do it because Conscience tells him it is right.”
• “The time is always right to do what is right.”
• “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
