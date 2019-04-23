PENINSULA — Clear skies and calm tides culminated ideal clamming conditions for the annual Long Beach Razor Clam Festival over the weekend, where thousands of diggers tried — and most succeeded — to find 15-clam daily limits.
Many limited in less than 20 minutes while others had to work a little harder, but most found their 15 clams in matter of time. The weekend brought the Peninsula’s 2018-19 season to an end with a total of only four days, after a preseason census last summer found too many clams on the small side. The new season is set to start in October, with a preliminary prospect for much more abundant digging.
Diggers report bountiful razor clams
Seattle resident Dave Oliver was clamming on the Peninsula for the third year with his son, James. The father and son duo dug their limit in under 20 minutes.
Farther north near the Bolstad beach approach was the Hahn family from Yelm. It was the first time clamming for the family of five, but it didn’t take long to learn. Sisters Elizabeth and Sehoya laughed as they raced to show their father their first razor clam, dug only moments after arriving on the beach.
Those who ventured farther north near Ocean Park and Oysterville were rewarded with the biggest clams. At Dennis Company, clam contests were held throughout the day, including biggest and smallest clam.
Randy Hasseltrom, of Lewiston, Idaho, took home the top prize for biggest clam for a 5.69-inch behemoth he dug “way up on the north end.” WDFW biologists estimated the clam was nearly five years old. Max Smith, 6, won the competition for smallest clam for an entry about the size of a raisin.
Columbia River Roadhouse crowned
The much-anticipated Clam Chowder Taste-Off featured 10 local restaurants vying for bragging rights and the coveted clam trophy at the Elks Lodge in Long Beach.
Castaway’s Seafood Grille, Pickled Fish, The Chowder Stop, The Cove, Long Beach Tavern, North Beach Tavern, Doogers, Crown Alley Irish Pub, Columbia River Roadhouse and Sara’s Rusty Spur were among the competing restaurants, representing the Peninsula from Chinook to Ocean Park.
Over two hours, more than 300 people tasted chowder samples and cast ballots for their favorites.
Among the last to vote was Xander Palmer, 6, who cast his vote for Columbia River Roadhouse. Palmer’s vote would prove pivotal as the Chinook-based business was crowned the 2019 chowder champions less than an hour later with 82 votes, just one more than second-place finisher Long Beach Tavern. In third place, receiving 45 votes was Sara’s Rusty Spur, their first year in the taste-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.