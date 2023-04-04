Peninsula Saddle Club prepare clam fritters
Members of the Peninsula Saddle Club prepared hundreds of razor clam fritters in a colossal steel frying pan to pass among the festival crowd in 2022.

 2022 FILE PHOTO

LONG BEACH — The next round of coastal razor clam digging can proceed as planned from April 6-12 with an increased daily limit of 20 clams per person, state shellfish managers said April 4.

The announcement is great news for the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on April 8-9. See www.longbeachrazorclamfestival.com for details.

