LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Jonah Schultz couldn’t help but smile as he pulled razor clam after razor clam from the peninsula sand.
It was the first time clamming for the 12-year-old from South Bend, but it didn’t take him long to collect a 15-clam limit after a few pointers from friend Justin Moncy, 12, of Bay Center.
Big and abundant
The first recreational razor clam dig on the Long Beach Peninsula in months was greeted by thousands of friends and family over the weekend, with reports of fast limits and fat clams peninsula wide.
Calm conditions and negative tide (-1.0) on opening day Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, made spotting the telltale clam holes and dimples in the sand easier. Many diggers collected their 15-clam limit in less than 15 minutes.
Sizeable clams were reported from Seaview to Oysterville.
As the week progressed, more found their way to the clamming beds each morning, growing to a considerable crowd on Friday and Saturday. The dig moved to progressively later evening tides on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
“Our preliminary estimate is that there were 15,500 people out digging (coast-wide) with 5,900 on Long Beach,” said WDFW Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres.
“Crowds have been much less on the weekday early morning and now late night tides. Folks seemed to be good at practicing social distancing, which is not difficult for razor clammers with so much beach to spread-out on.”
The next dig is expected to last six days starting Oct. 16, assuming marine toxin and covid levels remain low.
Friends, family and tradition
The first clam outing of the fall and spring is often family tradition, where multiple generations can often be found working the sand side-by-side.
“He’s been coming out since he was being carried in a front pack,” said Ilwaco resident Jason Hermens, who was clamming with son Owen, 3, and wife, Jessie.
The Ilwaco family dug their limit near the Seaview beach approach in less than 20 minutes, with plenty of help from Owen who used a custom shortened clam gun made by his father.
“This year, he started digging on his own,” Justin said.
