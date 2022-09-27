Razor clams on a beach

Recreational razor clam diggers may get a crack at their favorite seafood if marine toxin tests cooperate.

OLYMPIA — Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife were waiting on the latest marine toxin test results on Tuesday, Sept. 27, before announcing whether clamming can go ahead following a five-day delay. A decision about whether and when clamming can begin came after the print edition of the Chinook Observer went to press.

Final approval of marine toxin testing usually occurs about a week or less prior to the start of each digging series. Marine toxins have been elevated but remain below the Washington Department of Health guidelines. It will be particularly important for harvesters to check the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov before heading to the beach. New test results and a season determination will also be promptly published at www.chinookobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.