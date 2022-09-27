OLYMPIA — Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife were waiting on the latest marine toxin test results on Tuesday, Sept. 27, before announcing whether clamming can go ahead following a five-day delay. A decision about whether and when clamming can begin came after the print edition of the Chinook Observer went to press.
Final approval of marine toxin testing usually occurs about a week or less prior to the start of each digging series. Marine toxins have been elevated but remain below the Washington Department of Health guidelines. It will be particularly important for harvesters to check the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov before heading to the beach. New test results and a season determination will also be promptly published at www.chinookobserver.com.
Clamming was due to start last Thursday coast-wide but was postponed due to erratic levels of the toxin domoic acid, primarily in Grays Harbor County to our north and in Clatsop County in Oregon. Tests on the peninsula have remained consistently low for months. Testing of south, middle and north peninsula clams on Sept. 12 found levels of 6, 6 and 7 parts per million of domoic, well below the safety threshold of 20 ppm. A Sept. 14 of clams on Twin Harbors beach between Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor found a more worrying level of 12 ppm, up from 8 ppm on Sept. 6.
Whenever clamming is approved, the daily limit is 15 clams per person on all ocean beaches. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dug, regardless of size or condition.
Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. On the left are the previously announced tentative dates, along with low tides and beaches:
Sept. 27, Tuesday, 8:24 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Sept. 28, Wednesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Sept. 29, Thursday, 9:51 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Sept. 30, Friday, 10:43 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 8, Saturday, 6:21 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 9, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 10, Monday, 7:46 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 11, Tuesday, 8:26 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 12, Wednesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 13, Thursday, 9:46 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 14, Friday, 10:29 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 24, Monday, 6:44 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 25, Tuesday, 7:24 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 26, Wednesday, 8:05 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 27, Thursday, 8:48 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 28, Friday, 9:35 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 29, Saturday, 10:28 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 30, Sunday, 11:27 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 6, Sunday, 5:08 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 7, Monday, 5:49 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 8, Tuesday, 6:28 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 9, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 10, Thursday, 7:42 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 11, Friday, 8:19 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Veterans Day)
Nov. 12, Saturday, 8:59 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 13, Sunday, 9:43 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 22, Tuesday, 5:22 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 23, Wednesday, 6:04 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 24, Thursday, 6:48 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Thanksgiving Day)
Nov. 25, Friday, 7:35 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 26, Saturday, 8:23 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 27, Sunday, 9:15 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 28, Monday, 10:10 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 4, Sunday, 4:09 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 5, Monday, 4:53 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 6, Tuesday, 5:33 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 7, Wednesday, 6:11 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 8, Thursday, 6:47 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 9, Friday, 7:23 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 10, Saturday, 7:59 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 11, Sunday, 8:35 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 12, Monday, 9:13 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 20, Tuesday, 4:14 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 21, Wednesday, 5:02 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 22, Thursday, 5:48 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 23, Friday, 6:35 p.m.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 24, Saturday, 7:23 p.m.; -1.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 25, Sunday, 8:10 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Christmas Day)
Dec. 26, Monday, 8:58 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 27, Tuesday, 9:47 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 28, Wednesday, 10:37 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses range from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities.
