In the Chinook Observer’s Oct. 16 edition, Steve Kovach, candidate for Fire District No. 1, stated the district had been operating without a labor contract for over a year.
This was incorrect. The district has been in wage negotiations since July 2018 for the district’s 2019 wages, but has an underlying labor contract. This was a cause of some confusion at a fire commission candidate forum last week. The Observer correctly quoted Kovach in its candidate Q&A, contrary to an assertion made at the forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.