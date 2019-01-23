A fatal collision between a truck trailer and a passenger car in north Pacific County remains under investigation and no official cause or blame has been assigned.
"Officially, no determination has been made at this point, as to fault for the collision," Washington State Patrol Sgt. Brad Moon said Wednesday. "Until the reports are completed and approved, we will not be commenting on the primary cause of the collision."
The Chinook Observer's news story and editorial comment on the subject are based on the Washington State Patrol's accident report and a follow-up question. The focus of our editorial position is that area highways are ill-equipped to handle a large increase in heavy truck traffic. Based on the initial reports, we do not suggest fault on the part of drivers or individual employers.
