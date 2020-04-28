LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District is set to host a graduation information meeting with senior parents April 30 at 6:30 p.m.
At the meeting, which will be held on Zoom, the district will lay out its tentative plan for holding a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 later this year. The link for the Zoom session will be posted on OBSD social media platforms on Thursday.
OBSD is encouraging parents of senior students to attend the meeting and submit questions ahead of time that they would like the district to address. Questions can also be asked via the chat window during the session, but the district is asking for questions to be submitted prior to the meeting if possible. For those that cannot attend the session, it will be recorded and made available to watch later.
District serving more than 3,000 meals a week
At the April 22 OBSD School Board meeting, Superintendent Amy Huntley announced that the district is serving about 3,400 meals a week as part of the effort to provide breakfast and lunch meals to students that need them.
Huntley noted that there is a gap between the number of students who qualify for free or reduced breakfast and lunch and the number of students currently being provided meals by the district. OBSD is serving anyone from birth to 21 years of age, as long as they are enrolled in school.
“We’ve had some families that we thought should get meals, who responded back, ‘No, we’re fine, we don’t want them right now,’” said Huntley. “We kind of feel like the numbers may go up as things continue and unemployment [continues to rise], but so far we’re able to serve anybody who wants it.”
The district has also received donations from local residents, including a person who recently donated at least 24 cases of oranges from Sid’s Supermarket in Seaview. Huntley said the oranges are included in the meals going out to students.
At the moment, OBSD is providing childcare for six children. Huntley said the district has the capacity to offer childcare for up to 12 children. “Hundreds and hundreds” of Chromebooks have also been given out by the district to students, with each one being reprogrammed to work outside of the school’s domain.
Looking toward next year
As the district continues distanced learning for the remainder of the school year, it’s also keeping an eye on the challenges next school year might pose.
Huntley said OBSD has had success in helping families receive WiFi that several companies are offering for free for a limited time — such as Spectrum, which is providing 60 days of free service. She said the district needs to be preparing for what the situation could look like when the 2020-21 school year begins in September, which could include the continuation of distanced learning.
In a weekly web meeting with superintendents, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said districts should look at using some of the recent federal stimulus dollars to help low-income families continue using WiFi services after the initial free period expires.
“Sixty days isn’t going to get us all through this, plus there’s a reasonable expectation of central flare-ups next year that may put us in a similar situation. So we’re just trying to build capacity for that for the future,” Huntley said.
